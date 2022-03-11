Dr. Moses Benavides Joins The Medical Staff At Silverdale Detention Center

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and QCHC, the contract medical provider at the Silverdale Detention Center, announced the appointment of Dr. Moses Benaiah Benavides, a renowned family and emergency medicine physician to the staff of medical professionals at the Silverdale Detention Center. The HCSO also announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art medical unit at the Silverdale Detention Center.

Dr.

Benavides will be the attending physician on staff with QCHC at the Silverdale Detention Center overseeing the day to day medical needs of the inmates housed within the facility. Due to his training in both family and emergency medicine, he will be able to assess, treat, and respond to a variety of medical conditions and emergencies at the Silverdale Detention Center.

“We are very fortunate to have a physician of Dr. Benavides’ caliber join our team at the Silverdale Detention Center,” said Sheriff Jim Hammond. “I have known Doctor Benavides for many years through missions and professional circles and I am thankful for the experience and training he brings to our operations.”

Dr. Benavides has worked in hospitals and emergency rooms all over the world as both a licensed physician and medical missionary. In the United States, he has held positions at many medical facilities and hospitals including, but not limited to, Lauderdale Community Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, Oscar G. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Iron Mountain, Michigan, Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare Systems – Twelve Clans Unity Hospital in Winnebago, Ne., and Tohono O’odham National Healthcare Hospital in Sells, Az.

In addition to his work in the United States, he is very active in the field of medical missions and has performed surgeries and procedures throughout the world including China, India, Columbia, Cuba, and numerous countries within Central and South America.

With his background in emergency medicine, Dr. Benavides will be able to perform many procedures at the Silverdale Detention Center that would have previously required visits to local emergency rooms and hospitals. The HCSO recently completed renovations on a new medical unit at the Silverdale Detention Center in association with QCHC that will help address the growing medical needs of the inmate population. Together, Dr. Benavides and the new medical unit at Silverdale will increase the ability to serve the needs of the inmates and save taxpayer funds by reducing unnecessary trips to local hospitals and emergency rooms.

Currently, the HCSO contracts medical services for the inmates with Quality Correctional Health Care (QCHC) based in Birmingham, Alabama. QCHC, a physician owned company and founded by Dr. Johnny Bates, is one of the nation’s leading correctional based healthcare providers serving corrections institutions on the federal, state, and local level throughout the United States.