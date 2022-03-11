 Friday, March 11, 2022 62.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Dr. Moses Benavides Joins The Medical Staff At Silverdale Detention Center

Friday, March 11, 2022

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and QCHC, the contract medical provider at the Silverdale Detention Center, announced the appointment of Dr. Moses Benaiah Benavides, a renowned family and emergency medicine physician to the staff of medical professionals at the Silverdale Detention Center. The HCSO also announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art medical unit at the Silverdale Detention Center.

 

Dr.

Benavides will be the attending physician on staff with QCHC at the Silverdale Detention Center overseeing the day to day medical needs of the inmates housed within the facility. Due to his training in both family and emergency medicine, he will be able to assess, treat, and respond to a variety of medical conditions and emergencies at the Silverdale Detention Center. 

 

“We are very fortunate to have a physician of Dr. Benavides’ caliber join our team at the Silverdale Detention Center,” said Sheriff Jim Hammond.  “I have known Doctor Benavides for many years through missions and professional circles and I am thankful for the experience and training he brings to our operations.”

 

Dr. Benavides has worked in hospitals and emergency rooms all over the world as both a licensed physician and medical missionary. In the United States, he has held positions at many medical facilities and hospitals including, but not limited to, Lauderdale Community Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, Oscar G. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Iron Mountain, Michigan, Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare Systems – Twelve Clans Unity Hospital in Winnebago, Ne., and Tohono O’odham National Healthcare Hospital in Sells, Az.

 

In addition to his work in the United States, he is very active in the field of medical missions and has performed surgeries and procedures throughout the world including China, India, Columbia, Cuba, and numerous countries within Central and South America. 

 

With his background in emergency medicine, Dr. Benavides will be able to perform many procedures at the Silverdale Detention Center that would have previously required visits to local emergency rooms and hospitals. The HCSO recently completed renovations on a new medical unit at the Silverdale Detention Center in association with QCHC that will help address the growing medical needs of the inmate population. Together, Dr. Benavides and the new medical unit at Silverdale will increase the ability to serve the needs of the inmates and save taxpayer funds by reducing unnecessary trips to local hospitals and emergency rooms.

 

Currently, the HCSO contracts medical services for the inmates with Quality Correctional Health Care (QCHC) based in Birmingham, Alabama. QCHC, a physician owned company and founded by Dr. Johnny Bates, is one of the nation’s leading correctional based healthcare providers serving corrections institutions on the federal, state, and local level throughout the United States.


March 11, 2022

No New COVID Deaths In Hamilton County And 11 More Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported 11 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 12 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,460. The Hamilton County Health Department is currently conducting data cleaning on a number of backlogged cases from the Omicron surge. This process will result in an increase in the total number of cases. ... (click for more)

Georgia Reports 52 More Coronavirus Deaths And 599 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 52 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,397. There are 599 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,918,383 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations with the virus are at 108,935, which is an increase of 123 since Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: ... (click for more)

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther. “Don’t forget him. Just don’t forget him,” Luther’s wife Mary (March 28, 1936-June 3, 2021) said to me, just moments after Luther’s funeral as she accepted condolences from family and friends on that sad day in October 2014. Luther, “the man with sunshine in his voice,” was born on March 9, 1922 and died on Oct. 20, 2014 ( read Luther’s obituary ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Dark Horse

There can be little doubt that in a race still too early to call, County Commission Chair Sabrena Smedley is the dark horse to become the first female to be the next County Mayor. Her Republican opponents in the May 3 primary are formidable indeed, but neither Weston Wamp nor Matt Hullender can match Sabrena’s hands-on knowledge of Hamilton County government. She’s been a commissioner ... (click for more)

"Just Shoot It, Bro" - David Jean-Baptiste And The Mocs Ready For March Madness

David Jean-Baptiste may be the most popular basketball player in America right now. His million-dollar smile has graced every media platform known to the college basketball world, and his miracle shot to win the SoCon title has replayed thousands of times in the days that have followed. Chattanooga’s 6’1" guard with an iconic jumpshot (and a sense of the moment) has been a Moc for ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Take Their Best Swings In 7-Homer Game

Tennessee’s baseball team matched a program record by bashing seven home runs in a single game Wednesday night against James Madison. Leadoff hitter Jared Dickey hammering the first pitch he saw over the bullpen beyond the right-field fence at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. He hit another for good measure later in the game. Five of his teammates joined him in the powerful display ... (click for more)


