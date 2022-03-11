School Board Chairman Moves For $500 Bonuses For County School Full-Time Employees; $250 For Part-Time - Due To Inflation

County School Board Chairman Tucker McClendon is asking the board to approve bonuses for all county school employees due to inflation.

Full-time workers would get $500 and part-time $250. Contract and employee school bus drivers would get $500 per route.

Mr. McClendon said the proposal was "due to the rise in inflation and continued rise in gas prices."

He said it would be paid for out of fund balance (rainy day fund).

Those eligible would be all certified staff, all clerical staff, school nutrition workers and SACC (child care) workers.

Every effort would be made to have the checks ready prior to spring break, he said.