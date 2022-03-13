Police Blotter: Couple Fights Over Cut Dreadlocks; Clumpies Employee Is Scammed Over Venmo

A disorder was reported at the Motel 6, 5505 Brainerd Road. A woman told police that she and her boyfriend were having a fuss earlier in the day. She said her boyfriend cut his dreadlocks off and put them in a container. She said she was pretty upset with him, so she took a few of the dreadlocks out of the container and began cutting them with scissors. She said her boyfriend then walked inside to find her cutting his dreadlocks, told her to stop, ran over to grab the scissors and pulled them away from her. He then took his dreadlocks, told her they were through and left the hotel. The woman then looked down to find that she had been accidentally cut on her right finger. Medic 11 arrived on scene and wrapped her finger up. The woman said her boyfriend did not intentionally cut her, nor did either of them even know she had a small abrasion on her hand. She repeated that he did not try to hurt her, he was just trying to stop her from cutting his dreads.

* * *

A man at the Rise Apartments on Mountain Creek Road told police that he works for Mission Rock Residential and his company cell phone was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked there overnight. He said he last saw the vehicle around 9 or 9:30 p.m. the night before, and he

discovered this around 8 a.m. that morning. He said the vehicle had been rummaged through and he believes he forgot to lock it up last night.

* * *

A woman told police that on Sunday between 1:30-3:30 p.m. at David's Bridal, 1820 Gunbarrel Road, someone stole the catalytic converter off of her 2007 Toyota Prius. She said she is waiting for the insurance company to contact her to get the vehicle repaired. She said she does not know the cost.

* * *

A man told police that Sunday his trailer was stolen from the Battery Heights Apartments parking lot, 3401 Campbell St. According to the video surveillance, at approximately 3:21 a.m. a dark-colored SUV was seen backing up to the trailer. The driver got out of the vehicle and hooked the trailer on his SUV and left at 3:22 a.m. towards Campbell Street.

* * *

A construction supervisor for Scenic City Development told police that someone stole 40 sheets of sheet rock and 20 sheets of decking from the construction site at 408 South Kelley St. He said the materials were near the alleyway secured only by packing straps on pallets. He requested a watch for this location.

* * *

A person told police they found a green purse and a black purse on the side of the road at 3000 East Main St. The black purse had a Guatemalan ID and a cell phone in it. All items were taken to the Chattanooga Police Property Division.



* * *

A man reported finding a silver knife in the parking lot at 4289 Bonny Oaks Dr. Police retrieved the item and it appeared to be a letter opener. Police collected it and turned it into Property.

* * *

A man on Sargent Daly Drive told police he called his ex-girlfriend to come pick up two dogs at

his residence because he is going out of town. He said that she started screaming in the driveway, banging on his door. When he refused to open the door because of her erratic behavior, he said she scratched the passenger side door of his truck with her vehicle driver’s door. Police observed a small scratch on the man’s truck passenger door, but he declined to press charges for vandalism. He said he will leave the two dogs in the backyard for her to pick up when he goes out of town.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at the Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd. A loss prevention officer showed police a video of a white male wearing a maroon jacket and blue jeans concealing a set of power tools worth a total of $218 under his shirt, then passing all of the points of sales without purchasing the items. When the employee made contact with the man outside the store, he took off running across the parking lot. Police searched the area, but the man was not located.

* * *

A woman on McDonald Drive told police that her son took her vehicle and left the house after she

told him to not take it because she was going out. Police spoke with the son on the phone and he said that his mother has been letting him use the vehicle because he was helping her move. He said he went to pick up his friend that has been helping him move the furniture for his mother, and he will bring the vehicle back to his mother.

* * *

A man on Roanoke Avenue told police his laptop had been stolen from his vehicle. He was able to review camera footage and a black male was seen getting in his vehicle through an unlocked door. The man then ransacked his vehicle and left the scene with his HP Pavilion Laptop. The thief was there at approximately 4:50-5 a.m.

* * *

A woman who works at Clumpies Ice Cream, 3917 St. Elmo Ave., told police the shop got a call

from a person claiming to be a lieutenant with the Chattanooga Police demanding money via pre paid cards. She said the person on the phone instructed her to go to a Walgreens and buy a pre-paid gift card using money from the cash register. The woman said she purchased a money card at Walgreens for $285.95. The caller said they wanted the number on the card that had been purchased. The caller then demanded payments via Venmo. The woman sent four payments to Venmo user @Harlem-Thirty. Total amount sent via Venmo was $3,000. The woman said then she realized she was being scammed and blocked the transaction.