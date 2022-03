Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH

3608 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BAKER, WENDY KALI

6488 A COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EMBEZZELMENT



BARBEE, DAVID LEE

9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEARD, TAMERON DICENE

8815 FORREST POND DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUCKNER, JOEY ALLEN

4103 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

MONEY LAUNDERING



CARPENTER, ADAM D

3190 TONIA DR SW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



COLEMAN, COREY DEWAYNE

1203 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CZERKASIJ, ALEXANDER CHRISTIAN

255 POTEET RD SE CLEVELAND, 373239179

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



DAVIS, OTERIOUS DEJUAN

1217 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS, TYRELL A

1101 ARLINGOTN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063202

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)



DILLARD, DEMARQUIS ALEXANDER

404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111904

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DOBBINS, COLTON KAYLE

2101 DERBEN POINT SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



EVANS, GENE DALE

1208 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency:

BURGLARY



GALLOWAY, CHARLES E

160 SIGNAL HILLS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



GASTON, CHARLES MARION

3807 CUSCOWILLA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GOODMAN, JAMAL KENYADDA

1031 S SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY

RESISTING STOP/FRISK/HALT/ARREST

SIMPLE ASSAULT



HALL, MICHAEL EUGENE

7342 SIMS RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HARPER, RACHEL N

283 ACORN OAKS CIRCLE APT 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BY ALLOWANCE)(2ND OFF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HUFF, MICHAEL C

3225 CASCADE HILLS DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOACHIN, WILGUENS

9401 KNOWLES CREEK TR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR

2612 GLENWOOD PKY CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



KYSER, TY HUNTER

4145 RINGGOLD RD East Ridge, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LANE DETMAN, MARCIA D

8278 FISHERMAN LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LEE, JOSEPH WALLACE

850 GRACEY AVE CLARKSVILLE, 37040

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEWIS, MELISA DEANE THOMAS

3637 TANAKA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374045953

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SCOTTSBORO, AL



LUCAS-VARGAS, LIDIA SELINA

1805 RINGGOLD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



LUCHAK, REBECCA ANN

444 S CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW



MARDOQUEO, CHAVEZ

,

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE

HOMELESS , 37412

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MORALES-DIAZ, ELDER

3505 ROSSVILLE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MORRIS, AVERY TREVOY

3527 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101323

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



PARTAIN, CASSANDRA ELIZABETH

7807 HUNTINGTON FOREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



RAMOS, CARMEN M

1500 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



RAMSEY, SHUNICA SHANTELL

6306 WALDEN AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ASSAULT

ASSAULT



REESE, MICHAEL SHANE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SALSBURY, LUKE AARON

126 HUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



SANCHEZ, JULIO

1617 EAST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SHADDRIX, DAKOTA

1219 CHARES RD SUMMERVILE, 35670

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SHROPSHIRE, KE ASIA

2506 LAURA ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER



STOUT, TIFFANY F

7428 HYDRUS DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



THOMAS, AMANDA MARIE

4605 HAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



VANMENXEL, PIERRE

1730 ICHABOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374052210

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WALKER, MIKAYLA V

859 MCCALIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



WILLIAMS, DANIELLE FRANCESCA

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)