CHATTANOOGA MOCS A #13 SEED. WILL PLAY #4 SEED ILLINOIS IN PITTSBURGH
Chattanooga Hall Of Fame Athlete And Boxer John Disterdick Turns 80

Plans To Celebrate With All-Day Workout To Benefit Come On Let's Go Ministry

John Disterdick
John Disterdick

John Disterdick will turn 80 on Tuesday. To celebrate, this Senior Olympic Hall of Fame Athlete, who is also in the Chattanooga Boxing Hall of Fame, will do something no other athlete has attempted to do.

His day long workout will consist of:

1.      8K Run

2.      8K Row

3.      80K Bike

4.      800 M Swim

5.      80 Push ups

6.      800 Sit ups

7.     Eight Rounds of Sparring

8.      Raise money for Chattanooga based ministry, Come On Let’s Go

"I will be redefining age by celebrating my 80th birthday in a very unique way,” said Mr.

Disterdick. “I will be participating in eight events all to bring glory, honor, and attention to the saving power of Jesus Christ and that is why number eight for the day will be supporting this wonderful Christian ministry, Come On Let’s Go.” 

Mr. Disterdick plans on starting his day at 7 a.m. at the Chattanooga Rowing Club at 1001 Riverside Dr., Chattanooga, and if all goes according to plan will conclude by 8 p.m. with his last four rounds of sparring. 

For more information or to donate to the cause, visit Turning80.com.


John Shearer: Remembering Great Riverside High Basketball Teams, Part 1

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Police Blotter: Disruptive Couple At Speedway Won't Leave; Man Washes His Clothes In McDonald's Bathroom


This month marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 state championship won by the boys’ basketball team at Riverside High School, the former school located on 3rd Street where the Chattanooga School ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Police were informed by employees at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St., of a female who was causing a disorder and refusing to leave, and a man in the men's room who had been in there for 40 minutes ... (click for more)



Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Blame High Gas Prices On Biden

The liberal headline read “Don’t Blame Gas Prices on Joe Biden And Democratic Energy Policy” but in the words of experts, that’s hardly the truth. Greg Sindelar is the CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation and he doesn’t blink when he says emphatically, “Biden can only blame himself.” Sindelar claims gasoline was selling for around $2.20 per gallon when Biden was elected and ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols And Mocs Better Than Their Seed Indicates

Things are a lot different in 2022 as the Tennessee Volunteers head to the NCAA Tournament. For the first time since 1979, the Vols are going into March Madness after a win. That win was an impressive 65-50 victory over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament finals. Tennessee never trailed in the game and jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the red hot Aggies. It was a complete victory ... (click for more)

Mocs Are #13 Seed; To Play Illinois In Pittsburgh

The Chattanooga Mocs are playing fourth-seeded Illinois in the NCAA Tournament as a 13 seed. They and their faithful supporters packed one side of the Roundhouse on Selection Sunday to watch CBS's national broadcast. The McKenzie Arena crowd was briefly shown a few times during the broadcast. "Let me be clear, the Chattanooga Mocs are going to the Sweet 16," The Athletic's Seth ... (click for more)


