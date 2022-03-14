Chattanooga Hall Of Fame Athlete And Boxer John Disterdick Turns 80

John Disterdick will turn 80 on Tuesday. To celebrate, this Senior Olympic Hall of Fame Athlete, who is also in the Chattanooga Boxing Hall of Fame, will do something no other athlete has attempted to do.

His day long workout will consist of:

1. 8K Run

2. 8K Row

3. 80K Bike

4. 800 M Swim

5. 80 Push ups

6. 800 Sit ups

7. Eight Rounds of Sparring

8. Raise money for Chattanooga based ministry, Come On Let’s Go



"I will be redefining age by celebrating my 80th birthday in a very unique way,” said Mr.

Disterdick. “I will be participating in eight events all to bring glory, honor, and attention to the saving power of Jesus Christ and that is why number eight for the day will be supporting this wonderful Christian ministry, Come On Let’s Go.”

Mr. Disterdick plans on starting his day at 7 a.m. at the Chattanooga Rowing Club at 1001 Riverside Dr., Chattanooga, and if all goes according to plan will conclude by 8 p.m. with his last four rounds of sparring.

For more information or to donate to the cause, visit Turning80.com.