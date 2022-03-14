Home In North Chattanooga Damaged By Fire Monday Afternoon

A home in North Chattanooga was damaged by fire Monday afternoon.

CFD Red Shift companies made a fast stop on the fire on West Bell Avenue, preventing flames from spreading through the residence.

Smoke was showing on arrival around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters made an interior attack and had the fire extinguished within 10 minutes. They checked for hot spots, then removed smoke from the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was home at the time. There were no injuries.

Engine 12, Quint 14, Quint 1, Squad 1, Quint 17, Squad 20, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, HCEMS, CPD, EPB, and CFD Investigations Division responded.