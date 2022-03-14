Robert Pritchard Named Next Principal Of Cleveland High School

Cleveland City Schools announced that Mr. Robert E. Pritchard will serve as the next principal of Cleveland High School.

Mr. Pritchard will replace Mrs. Autumn O’Bryan who is leaving to become Director of Academics for the district. Mr. Pritchard is currently an Assistant Principal at Cleveland High.



Mr. Pritchard has been part of Cleveland City Schools since 2012 serving as a math teacher, instructional facilitator, and assistant principal at both Mayfield Elementary and Cleveland High School. He has lived in Bradley County his entire life and has children in our school system.



Dr. Russell Dyer, Cleveland City Schools Director of Schools, said, “We had a fantastic interview pool and selection process for the next principal of CHS. Community input was invaluable throughout the process and helped me to think through who would be best to take our high school to the next level over the coming years. Mr. Pritchard is a consensus builder, knowledgeable regarding academics, and will work to build meaningful relationships between staff, students, and the local community.”



Ms. O’Bryan will continue to lead Cleveland High School through the end of June and Mr. Pritchard will take the helm starting on July 1.



