CHATTANOOGA MOCS A #13 SEED. WILL PLAY #4 SEED ILLINOIS IN PITTSBURGH
 Monday, March 14, 2022 67.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Bradley County Landfill Stops Taking Sludge From Cobb County, Ga.

Monday, March 14, 2022

The Bradley County Landfill is no longer taking sludge from Cobb County, Ga., - effective March 1.

County Mayor D. Gary Davis said, "It's good news that the sludge is gone."

Several commissioners agreed with one saying, "I've been on APD-40 and a truck goes by with that stench, it drops me to my knees." 

Commissioner Dennis Epperson said, "It's good news for the First District that the sludge is gone.

But gone with the smelly stuff is 50 percent of the landfill's revenue. The county gets a portion of that revenue from the operator, Republic Services, which bought out Santek last year.

Mike Clausen of Republic said, in addition to numerous odor complaints, that the large amount of Georgia sludge was getting the landfill out of balance on the wet side.

He said the plan is to seek customers who have liquid wastes that are not suitable for sanitary sewers. He said that service will be marketed in the area, including in Chattanooga.

Mr. Clausen acknowledged that revenue may not be able to equal the Cobb County payments.

He said Republic will be putting in equipment to provide the new service. The process will include diluting the wet waste and then placing it into the landfill.

Mr. Clausen said the Athens, Tn., landfill offers a similar service.

Commissioners noted also that the city of Cleveland takes its garbage to Athens rather than the nearby Bradley County landfill. They pledged to seek the Cleveland contract as soon as its current agreement with Athens runs out.  

 


March 14, 2022

John Shearer: Remembering Great Riverside High Basketball Teams, Part 1

March 14, 2022

Georgia Has 44 More Coronavirus Deaths And 889 New Cases

March 14, 2022

Bradley County Landfill Stops Taking Sludge From Cobb County, Ga.


This month marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 state championship won by the boys’ basketball team at Riverside High School, the former school located on 3rd Street where the Chattanooga School ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 44 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,441. There are 889 new cases reported on Monday, as ... (click for more)

The Bradley County Landfill is no longer taking sludge from Cobb County, Ga., - effective March 1. County Mayor D. Gary Davis said, "It's good news that the sludge is gone." Several commissioners ... (click for more)



Breaking News

John Shearer: Remembering Great Riverside High Basketball Teams, Part 1

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 state championship won by the boys’ basketball team at Riverside High School, the former school located on 3rd Street where the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences now is. On March 18 of that year, with Anthony “Woosie” Roberts scoring 24 points, the Trojans beat a familiar foe – rival Howard High – in the finals by ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 44 More Coronavirus Deaths And 889 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 44 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,441. There are 889 new cases reported on Monday, as that total reaches 1,919,226 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations with the virus are at 109,048, which is an increase of 149 since Friday. Here are the numbers by county: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Blame High Gas Prices On Biden

The liberal headline read “Don’t Blame Gas Prices on Joe Biden And Democratic Energy Policy” but in the words of experts, that’s hardly the truth. Greg Sindelar is the CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation and he doesn’t blink when he says emphatically, “Biden can only blame himself.” Sindelar claims gasoline was selling for around $2.20 per gallon when Biden was elected and ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Vols And Mocs Better Than Their Seed Indicates

Things are a lot different in 2022 as the Tennessee Volunteers head to the NCAA Tournament. For the first time since 1979, the Vols are going into March Madness after a win. That win was an impressive 65-50 victory over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament finals. Tennessee never trailed in the game and jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the red hot Aggies. It was a complete victory ... (click for more)

Mocs Are #13 Seed; To Play Illinois In Pittsburgh

The Chattanooga Mocs are playing fourth-seeded Illinois in the NCAA Tournament as a 13 seed. They and their faithful supporters packed one side of the Roundhouse on Selection Sunday to watch CBS's national broadcast. The McKenzie Arena crowd was briefly shown a few times during the broadcast. "Let me be clear, the Chattanooga Mocs are going to the Sweet 16," The Athletic's Seth ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors