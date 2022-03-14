Bradley County Landfill Stops Taking Sludge From Cobb County, Ga.

The Bradley County Landfill is no longer taking sludge from Cobb County, Ga., - effective March 1.

County Mayor D. Gary Davis said, "It's good news that the sludge is gone."

Several commissioners agreed with one saying, "I've been on APD-40 and a truck goes by with that stench, it drops me to my knees."

Commissioner Dennis Epperson said, "It's good news for the First District that the sludge is gone.

But gone with the smelly stuff is 50 percent of the landfill's revenue. The county gets a portion of that revenue from the operator, Republic Services, which bought out Santek last year.

Mike Clausen of Republic said, in addition to numerous odor complaints, that the large amount of Georgia sludge was getting the landfill out of balance on the wet side.

He said the plan is to seek customers who have liquid wastes that are not suitable for sanitary sewers. He said that service will be marketed in the area, including in Chattanooga.

Mr. Clausen acknowledged that revenue may not be able to equal the Cobb County payments.

He said Republic will be putting in equipment to provide the new service. The process will include diluting the wet waste and then placing it into the landfill.

Mr. Clausen said the Athens, Tn., landfill offers a similar service.

Commissioners noted also that the city of Cleveland takes its garbage to Athens rather than the nearby Bradley County landfill. They pledged to seek the Cleveland contract as soon as its current agreement with Athens runs out.