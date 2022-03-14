CHATTANOOGA MOCS A #13 SEED. WILL PLAY #4 SEED ILLINOIS IN PITTSBURGH
 Monday, March 14, 2022 65.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 13 More Coronavirus Cases, 2 COVID Patients In ICU

Monday, March 14, 2022

The Hamilton County Health Department on Monday reported 13 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 11 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,511.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 37 in Hamilton County, down from 42 on Friday. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are seven Hamilton County inpatients and two patients are in ICU, down from five on Friday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 96,233, which is 99 percent.

There are 176 active cases, compared to 225 on Friday.


March 14, 2022

John Shearer: Remembering Great Riverside High Basketball Teams, Part 1

March 14, 2022

5 Arrested In Rhea County In Multi-Agency East Tennessee Human Trafficking Operation

March 14, 2022

Hamilton County Has 13 More Coronavirus Cases, 2 COVID Patients In ICU


This month marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 state championship won by the boys’ basketball team at Riverside High School, the former school located on 3rd Street where the Chattanooga School ... (click for more)

An undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Dayton Police Department, 12th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department on Monday reported 13 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 11 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,511. The number of COVID-19 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

John Shearer: Remembering Great Riverside High Basketball Teams, Part 1

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 state championship won by the boys’ basketball team at Riverside High School, the former school located on 3rd Street where the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences now is. On March 18 of that year, with Anthony “Woosie” Roberts scoring 24 points, the Trojans beat a familiar foe – rival Howard High – in the finals by ... (click for more)

5 Arrested In Rhea County In Multi-Agency East Tennessee Human Trafficking Operation

An undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Dayton Police Department, 12th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and TBI’s Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force has resulted in the arrest of five men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. Over a two-day period beginning on March 10, as part of an ... (click for more)

Opinion

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Blame High Gas Prices On Biden

The liberal headline read “Don’t Blame Gas Prices on Joe Biden And Democratic Energy Policy” but in the words of experts, that’s hardly the truth. Greg Sindelar is the CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation and he doesn’t blink when he says emphatically, “Biden can only blame himself.” Sindelar claims gasoline was selling for around $2.20 per gallon when Biden was elected and ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Vols And Mocs Better Than Their Seed Indicates

Things are a lot different in 2022 as the Tennessee Volunteers head to the NCAA Tournament. For the first time since 1979, the Vols are going into March Madness after a win. That win was an impressive 65-50 victory over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament finals. Tennessee never trailed in the game and jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the red hot Aggies. It was a complete victory ... (click for more)

Mocs Are #13 Seed; To Play Illinois In Pittsburgh

The Chattanooga Mocs are playing fourth-seeded Illinois in the NCAA Tournament as a 13 seed. They and their faithful supporters packed one side of the Roundhouse on Selection Sunday to watch CBS's national broadcast. The McKenzie Arena crowd was briefly shown a few times during the broadcast. "Let me be clear, the Chattanooga Mocs are going to the Sweet 16," The Athletic's Seth ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors