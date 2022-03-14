Hamilton County Has 13 More Coronavirus Cases, 2 COVID Patients In ICU

The Hamilton County Health Department on Monday reported 13 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 11 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,511.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 37 in Hamilton County, down from 42 on Friday. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are seven Hamilton County inpatients and two patients are in ICU, down from five on Friday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 96,233, which is 99 percent.

There are 176 active cases, compared to 225 on Friday.