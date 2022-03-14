Fire Destroys Auto/Garage Business Monday Evening; Owner And His Brother Are Injured

An auto/garage business was destroyed by fire Monday evening in Dallas Bay.

An auto mechanic called 911 reporting a garage fire at his business. At 7:55 p.m., Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1139 Lena Lane and reported a large auto/garage building was on fire.

The Dallas Bay VFD requested additional manpower and fire apparatus to the scene. The Sequoyah VFD, Soddy Daisy FD and Mowbray VFD responded to the scene. The Chattanooga Fire Department and Soddy Daisy FD stood by in Dallas Bay‘s district for additional emergency calls.



The auto mechanic/owner reported to fire officials he was working on an old Chevy truck when his cordless drill sparked and ignited the gas tank. The owner sustained minor burns to his forearm and his brother sustained burns to his head and was transported by HCEMS to Erlanger.



Destroyed in the fire were:

* 72x45 auto garage

* 2001 Chevy truck

* 1997 Ford Thunderbird

* 1968 Chevy C10 truck

* 1952 Chevy Custom Deluxe car

* 1962 Volvo P1800 car



Total damages to the structure and vehicles are unknown at this time. The owner did not have insurance.