Residents Escape Burning Home Early Thursday Morning

Two people managed to escape a residential fire on Thursday morning by jumping from the second story of the structure, and another occupant was rescued by firefighters.

Multiple CFD Red Shift companies were called to a fire in a duplex in the 3400 block of Hughes Avenue around 5:20 a.m.

Quint 14 arrived on scene to find a resident on a second story ledge and rescued them with a ladder. Two other residents had already jumped. Firefighters were told that all other occupants were out of the structure.

Quint 14 personnel then went on fire attack and found there to be a fire in the kitchen. Both sides of the duplex were searched by crews.

The fire was caused by food left on the stove.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist seven displaced residents. There were no injuries.

Quint 14, Engine 9, Quint 1, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, CPD, EPB and the Red Cross responded to this incident.