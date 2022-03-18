 Friday, March 18, 2022 60.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Attorney For Man In Collegedale Stop Says Officer Over-Reacted

Friday, March 18, 2022
Delane Gordon, center, is shown with attorneys Bill Speek and Ryan Wheeler
Delane Gordon, center, is shown with attorneys Bill Speek and Ryan Wheeler

An attorney for a man who was tased by a Collegedale Police officer after he refused to get out of his car said the officer over-reacted.

District Attorney Neal Pinkston has asked the TBI to look into the March 10 stop on Tallent Road.

Attorney Ryan Wheeler said Delane Gordon was 300 feet from a delivery for Door Dash when he was stopped for speeding.

He said the officer got upset after Gordon questioned why he was being stopped and asked to see a superior officer. 

Attorney Wheeler said Gordon has no prior criminal record and was scared. He said the action of the officer "falls well below the standard" and he is working to get charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice dismissed.

He released a copy of the arrest to the news media.


March 18, 2022

Police Blotter: Strange Man In Back Yard Of Bailey Avenue Home; Dumpster Diver Is Warrant Free

March 18, 2022

Fire Fighters Endorse Sabrena Smedley For County Mayor

March 18, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Police were dispatched to Bailey Avenue where a man said there was a male walking around in his backyard. He went out and confronted the man, and he began running away. The man just wanted a ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association, Local 820 endorsed Sabrena Smedley for Hamilton County mayor on Friday, becoming the second major first responder group to support her surging candidacy. ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Strange Man In Back Yard Of Bailey Avenue Home; Dumpster Diver Is Warrant Free

Police were dispatched to Bailey Avenue where a man said there was a male walking around in his backyard. He went out and confronted the man, and he began running away. The man just wanted a report for this. * * * A woman at Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. told police she had been in a disorder with her boyfriend. The woman said the boyfriend wanted her to go with him but ... (click for more)

Fire Fighters Endorse Sabrena Smedley For County Mayor

Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association, Local 820 endorsed Sabrena Smedley for Hamilton County mayor on Friday, becoming the second major first responder group to support her surging candidacy. “Our members are focused on providing first-rate services that lower costs for our businesses and homeowners while protecting the lives and livelihoods of the men and women who proudly ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Sad Truth: Patsy Hazlewood's Anti-Republican Voting Record - And Response (2)

Patsy Hazlewood has been busily killing – or trying to kill - good pieces of Conservative legislation and often finds herself voting with Democrats more than Republicans. Here are three examples. I could give you more, but I have work to do... Hazlewood recently voted against a bill that would secure freedom of speech for Conservatives in Tennessee by banning censorship on ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Global Warming?

Earlier this week I reprinted a column written by Victor Davis Hansen on the economy. Since then, my favorite columnist, who one friend claims “is an oasis in the desert of common sense,” has just skewered the nation’s climate czar. John Kerry exemplifies all that is wrong in America. He recently moaned that Russia’s attack on the Ukraine could have a “damaging impact” of his ... (click for more)

Sports

Moc Fans Confident Prior To March Madness Clash With Illinois

Pittsburgh is used to being flooded with black and gold, but for a few hours on Friday afternoon, at least one block was covered in another color and gold. Chattanooga’s fans took over The Yard Market Square in Pittsburgh a few hours before their team’s matchup with Illinois. The band played a set while dozens of Mocs fans mingled around. Chattanooga superfan Erik Gray believed ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Right Now, Vols Can Do No Wrong

In years past, the Tennessee Volunteers basketball team has struggled in the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament just as they struggled in the SEC Tournament the week before. This year's team is different...much different. The Vols have already shunned the SEC Tournament jinx and in round one of March Madness, the Big Orange easily dispatched Longwood 88-56 in Indianapolis. No struggles ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors