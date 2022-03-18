Attorney For Man In Collegedale Stop Says Officer Over-Reacted

An attorney for a man who was tased by a Collegedale Police officer after he refused to get out of his car said the officer over-reacted.

District Attorney Neal Pinkston has asked the TBI to look into the March 10 stop on Tallent Road.

Attorney Ryan Wheeler said Delane Gordon was 300 feet from a delivery for Door Dash when he was stopped for speeding.

He said the officer got upset after Gordon questioned why he was being stopped and asked to see a superior officer.

Attorney Wheeler said Gordon has no prior criminal record and was scared. He said the action of the officer "falls well below the standard" and he is working to get charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice dismissed.

He released a copy of the arrest to the news media.