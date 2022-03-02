Red Bank Deciding How To Use $3,513,087 In American Rescue Plan Funds

Red Bank City Manager Martin Granum and Finance Director John Alexander, with the help of some department heads, have been working on a plan for using ARPA funds from the federal government. The city will be receiving $3,513,087 in American Rescue Plan money that will be divided over a two-year period. The proposal presented to the city commissioners on Tuesday night include spending for stormwater infrastructure, Internet technologies, facilities improvement, equipment for the fire and police departments, money for 911, road design for Ashmore Terrace, bonuses for employees and for contributions to non-profit organizations in the city.

The commissioners for the most part agreed with the plan with the exception of $300,000 that would be designated as grants for non-profit organizations in the city. Commissioners Ruth Jeno, Ed Lecompte and Pete Phillips are in favor of using that money to benefit the city’s employees, and proposed designating $150,000 for donations and $150,000 for the city’s use. All are in agreement that Red Bank employees are in need of pay increases. The city is in the process of doing a pay scale study to determine salaries and this money could be used for employees in addition to any increases they receive after the study is complete. Citizens and a public works employee who all spoke at the meeting also had opinions, with just one in favor of using the entire amount of $300,000 for funding donations. The discussion will continue at the next commission meeting.

Patricia Swope Baker and Becky Browder, representing the Red Bank Soddy Daisy Charitable Foundation, presented the city with a check for $23,000, the foundation’s gift to the city for 2022. In the late 1980’s the Red Bank Hospital was sold to Erlanger. The proceeds from that sale were invested and interest from the investment is divided between the two cities each year. Use of the money is designated for projects that will benefit the entire community. This year the gift to Red Bank will be used to buy two mobile traffic message signs that will promote safety. This is the 31st year the grants have been made.

The money that Red Bank received from the foundation in 2021 was specified to be used for building a new playground at the Red Bank Community Center. At the meeting Tuesday night, the commissioners authorized a contract with Hammer Down Outdoor Creations in the amount of $12,746, which had been budgeted for the installation of the playground equipment that has already been bought and is being put in now.

Finance Director Alexander informed the council that the city will be buying four new vehicles for the police department with a loan for $137,600. And on Tuesday, the council declared as surplus, a variety of unclaimed items that have accumulated at the police department. This will allow the department to sell or dispose of them.

In the city manager’s report, Mr. Granum announced the city’s first open house. He and Police Chief Dan Seymour, Fire Chief Brent Sylar and the directors of each department will be present to meet people and will be available for questions. It will be held on Friday, March 18, at city hall from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. He encourages the community to come and get to know the city’s officials.

Mr. Granum also encourages anyone who is interested to come to a Board of Zoning Appeals meeting on March 17 when a variance request will be heard for property at 167,169, 171 and 173 Lynda Circle. The owner has requested a reduction of the front yard set-backs from the required 25 feet to 15 feet.

In Mayor Hollie Berry’s report, she commended Captain John Wright for rescuing a dog who was found disoriented in Stringers Branch. He was reunited with his owner within an hour of being saved.

The next Food Pantry will be Thursday from 4:30 until 6 p.m. at the Red Bank United Methodist Church. The Red Bank weed wrangle will be Saturday from 11 until 4 p.m. Volunteers will meet at city hall. The mayor thanked EPB for becoming a gold sponsor for the Red Bank Jubilee on May 7. Commissioner Pete Phillips gave a reminder that volunteers and other sponsors are still needed for the event.

Vice Mayor Dalton announced that the opening Red Bank Neighbor’s Market will be held on Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 3512 Dayton Blvd.

The next commission meeting scheduled for March 15,, has been rescheduled for the following week. It will be held on Tuesday, March 22, at 6 p.m.