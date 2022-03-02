Successful Cave Rescue: Details From Inside The Cave

 Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Weather

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue Service assisted the Chattanooga Fire Department and Chattanooga Police in searching for the two men who were last seen before they left to explore a cave at the base of Lookout Mountain.

 

The men were rescued early Wednesday morning. Gabriel Vaughn, 21, and Robby Dobos, 23, on Monday night set out to explore a cave that is closed to the public, and friends began to worry when they had not heard from either of the two the next day.

The missing men were found in the back section of the cave, uninjured but suffering from exposure, around 3:45 a.m. on

Wednesday morning by members of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue Service (CHCRS).

 

The missing cavers were relatively familiar with the cave but under-prepared for the rigorous environment at the back of the cave in a section that is unmapped and relatively unexplored, cave officials said.

 

Deputy Chief Brad Tipton, said, “The missing parties navigated the low airspace crawl for over 600 feet where they were exposed to full immersion in 40 degree water for a prolonged period of time. Exposure to these conditions without a wetsuit or proper clothing most likely increased their disorientation and forced them to take shelter to survive. The parties' youth and endurance prevented them from succumbing to exposure and hypothermia.”

 

Members of the CHCRS Cave Team were organized into search, evacuation, and communications teams to safely and effectively search for and evacuate the lost men from the cave. This particular cave is multi-level, with 80 feet of vertical relief, that made it easy for Mr. Vaughn and Mr. Dobos to become disoriented and move approximately two miles deeper into the cave, which is the furthest point away from the entrance, officials said.

 

The search teams from Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue Service maneuvered through difficult areas during the cave rescue, including tight crawls flooded with water and low airspace. One of the CHCRS search teams was equipped with wet suits to search the submerged sections of the cave.

 

Deputy Chief Brad Tipton said, “CHCRS members located the parties beyond the low airspace crawl and quickly prepared them for travel under their own power. Additional CHCRS rescuers entered the cave to bring them food, water, and dry clothes.” Both of the missing men were able to follow rescuers out of the cave without additional incident. They were evaluated at the scene by Hamilton County EMS but refused to be transported to the hospital.

 

In addition to the agencies who reported to the scene led by the Chattanooga Fire Department were Chattanooga Police, Hamilton County Emergency Management, Hamilton County EMS, Hamilton County Sheriff Department Drone Team, and Hamilton County STARS.

 


Attorney General Slatery Leads Nationwide Investigation Into TikTok

Authorities Arrest Couple At Soddy Daisy Trailer Park; Murder Suspect They Are After Gets Away

Governor Lee Launches "Proven Crime Prevention" For Memphis, Surrounding Areas


Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, along with a bipartisan group of attorneys general, is leading a nationwide investigation of the social media platform TikTok to determine whether the ... (click for more)

Authorities were searching for a murder suspect believed to be hiding out at a Soddy Daisy trailer park. He got away, but Delandus Pruitt and Andrika McConnell are facing several charges. ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee announced his proposed budget will fund 20 additional Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers for Shelby County as the administration focuses on "proven crime prevention" methods ... (click for more)



Attorney General Slatery Leads Nationwide Investigation Into TikTok

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, along with a bipartisan group of attorneys general, is leading a nationwide investigation of the social media platform TikTok to determine whether the company violated state consumer protection laws that put the public, especially children and young adults, at risk. The investigation will look into physical and mental health harms associated ... (click for more)

Authorities Arrest Couple At Soddy Daisy Trailer Park; Murder Suspect They Are After Gets Away

Authorities were searching for a murder suspect believed to be hiding out at a Soddy Daisy trailer park. He got away, but Delandus Pruitt and Andrika McConnell are facing several charges. Police said they had information that Marquise "C-Banger" Burress was traveling in a black Dodge Charger with Georgia tags and was hiding out at 469 Clift Road, Lot #4. Burress is charged ... (click for more)

Opinion

Congressional Term Limits Versus Increasing Elected Representation

For nearly the past century states have been referred to as the "laboratories of democracy", meaning states can independently pass laws that affect only their constituents and issues that may be unique to their circumstance. If a particular law proves to be strong and successful, other states and even the federal government may then, and often do, adopt similar laws to affect more ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘That Would Be Me’

It is a monumental picture - the mayor of Kyiv, the capital of embattled Ukraine, kneeling beside a machine gun in wait for the invading Russians. “The minute I saw it (the picture) I sent it out in a Tweet, “This is who I want to emulate … this is the type of Mayor I want to be,” Weston Wamp has just promised his supporters. Weston is in a tight three-way race to become Hamilton ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Fans Come Through In Big Way For Zakai Zeigler

After a season of handing out assists, Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler needs one in the worst way. A fire destroyed the family home in New York during the weekend. The university has established an account at gofundme.com for fans to contribute and help with the relief and recovery for the Vols freshman point guard and his family. The initial goal of $50,000 was surpassed within an ... (click for more)

UTC's Smith Named SoCon Player Of The Year

Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball sophomore guard Malachi Smith has been named the Southern Conference Player of the Year in both the coaches and SoCon Sports Media Association postseason polls while head coach Lamont Paris earned Coach of the Year honors in the coaches poll, the league office announced Wednesday afternoon. Smith is the program's first player of the year since ... (click for more)


