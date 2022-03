Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 14-20:

OLIVER KRIS BARRETT W/M 44 MISD OFFICER LINDEN BATTERY FVA, AGG. ASSAULT

CARROLL HEATHER NICHOLE W/F 37 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

BURDEN CRYSTAL LYNN W/F 44 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FTA

CHASTAIN MATTHEW ALLAN W/M 34 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG POSS.

OF HEROIN

NICHOLS RONALD ALAN W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

SANDERS JAMES MICHAEL W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

HANIE TIMOTHY JASON W/M 48 FELONY MATTHEWS POSS. OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

HALL CIGI SUPREE W/F 37 FELONY OFFICER SCARBROUGH FORGERY

MUSSARD ANDREW CHRISTOPHER W/M 20 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF METH

ALPHOAZO TAYLOR JAMMAL B/M 34 FELONY OFFICER BARKLEY THEFT BY DECEPTION, FINANICIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD

HOLDER NATHAN CALEB W/M 27 MISD OFFICER FOUTS DUI, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, OPEN CONTAINER

FINK ERIC LEE W/M 35 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON PROBATION VIOLATION (FELONY)

ROBINSON BILLY DEWAYNE W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PAROLE VIOLATION (FELONY)

DEAN CRYSTAL STAR W/F 45 FELONY OFFICER ELLENBURG POSSESSION OF METH

MARSH PAMELA SHARVETT B/F 52 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINES/ POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A FELONY/ DUI/ DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

LEE JAMES WILLIAM W/M 41 MISD OFFICER COCHRAN REMOVING/AFFIXING TAG TO CONCEAL IDENTITY OF A VEHICLE/ DRIVING ON SUSPENDED/REVOKED LICENSE/ NO INSURANCE/FAILURE TO SECURE LOAD/ VIEW OBSTRUCTION(WINDSHIELD OR WINDOW)/ MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOLATION

THOMPSON RIVER LEE W/M 23 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSSESSION OF MORE THAN 1OZ OF MARIJUANA

SMITH JOSHUA LABRON B/M 25 FELONY OFFICER WALKER FALSE REPORT OF A CRIME/ SPEEDING/NO INSURANCE/ FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE/ RECKLESS DRIVING/ FLEEING OR TRYING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER FOR A FELONY OFFENSE/ DRIVING ON THE WRONG SIDE OF THE ROAD/ IMPROPER LANE CHANGE/ FAIOLURE TO MAINTAIN LANE/ FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN OR YIELD AFTER STOPPING

GARREN TIMOTHY ANDREW W/M 34 MISD SELF THEFT BY TAKING(M)/ CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DAVIDSON CHRISTINA LEE W/F 33 MISD OFFICER SMALL WARRANTY(FTA)

EGYPT CARLA DENISE W/F 43 MISD OFFICER HOUSER PEDESTRIAN UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WRIGHT JR GARY THOMAS W/M 36 MISD OFFICER RAMEY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

WARE JACOB SOLOM B/M 25 MISD OFFICER WILLIAMSON DUI - DRUGS

JACKSON JAMES HAMILTON W/M 26 OFFICER LINDER WARRANT

DURHAM STEVEN LYNN W/M 44 MISD OFFICER JONES WARRANT – PIBLIC INDECENCY

TOWNSEND GLADYS LEE W/F 40 MISD

EVANS JOSHUA MATTHEW W/M 35 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSSESSION OF SCH II

WHITE BRYSON LYDELL W/M 23 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

JOHNSON MITCHELL DYLAN W/M 46 FELONY OFFICER DAWSON POSS OF METH, SUSPENDED LIC, WINDOW TINT

TRAPP JERRY LEE W/M 51 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSS MORE 1OZ MARIJUANA, POSS FIREARM DURING CRIME

CLAYTON TABITHA LYNN W/F 36 FELONY OFFICER HENRY CHILD SAFETY RESTRAINT, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

JENKINS CHARLES ALLEN W/M 27 OFFICER WALKER

SWANN CHRISTOPHER DAVID W/M 32 MISD OFFICER HENRY SUSPENED LIC

DAVIS SCOTTY EUGENE W/M 41 OFFICER WALKER

BYRD TIMOTHY LEWIS B/M 50 MISD OFFICER THOMAS GSP DUI

CRAFT DONALD RAYMOND W/M 33 MISD OFFICER WILLIAMSON DUI - DRUGS

GRAHAM HOWARD NICK W/M 53 MISD OFFICER ALFORD FTA WARRANT - ROSSVILLE

LOLONDE AMY DIANNA W/F 45 FELONY OFFICER DOYLE THEFT BY TAKING DISORDERLY

ELLIS SARAH ELIZABETH W/F 30 MISD OFFICER ALFORD FTA