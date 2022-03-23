 Wednesday, March 23, 2022 72.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Catoosa County Man To Serve 25 Years For Molesting Child Victim In "Horrifying Way"

Wednesday, March 23, 2022
George Anderson
George Anderson

A Catoosa County man has been given a life prison sentence with the first 25 years to be served in prison after pleading guilty to molesting a young girl "with a horrifying array of sex acts."

George Anderson, 39, pleaded guilty to all counts of a 28-count indictment before Judge Ralph Van Pelt, Jr.

District Attorney Chris Arnt said, "The victim’s mother and stepmother agreed to the plea agreement to keep the victim from having to testify and relive her nightmare. Anderson had been sexually abusing the victim, a female relative, for several years. Anderson was caught when officers from Homeland Security and the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department searched Anderson’s computers as part of a Trump Administration operation to crack down on child pornography.

"Anderson was found to be in possession of over 50,000 images and videos of child pornography. The victim was then interviewed by the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and disclosed the years of abuse by Anderson.

"The victim’s statement was corroborated by videos seized from Anderson, which depict him engaging in a horrifying array of sex acts with the victim including rape and sodomy."

DA Arnt described the case as "one of the most horrific he has worked in over 30 years as a prosecutor."

He said, “This child abuser deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison. We agreed to this sentence to spare this little girl from having to come to court and relive this abuse when she is already struggling mightily to try and rebuild her life.”

He said under Georgia law a jury must make a finding that an image or video meets the legal definition of child pornography and thus the state is required to display these images and video to the jury.

DA Arnt said, “The resolution of this case with a guilty plea also spares the jurors from being subjected to this horrific filth.”

He thanked the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the Department of Homeland Security, Agent Shawn Owens of Homeland Security, Detective Clay Thompson of the Sheriff’s Department, and the CAC for their work on this case.

He noted, “These cases take a tremendous toll on those of us who work on them. The detectives, the CAC interviewer, the victim advocates and the prosecutor are all deeply disturbed by them. The hard work and dedication we have in the team in the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit to fight for children is truly impressive. We take great pride in being the toughest Judicial Circuit in the state when it comes to sentencing sex offenders.”

The victim’s family stated, “We are finally relieved that the predator is off the streets. We believe that justice was somewhat served but it's never enough for the trauma that has hit our family. We would like to thank the detectives, officers, investigators, counselors, district attorney’s staff, and everyone who has walked us through the process and the continuous healing of our family.” 


March 23, 2022

Police Blotter: Sleeping Woman At Waffle House Has Phone Stolen; Man Jumps From His Girlfriend's Moving Car

March 23, 2022

Judge Does Not Grant New Trial For Man Convicted Of Killing 2 People On Pinewood Road

March 23, 2022

Catoosa County Man To Serve 25 Years For Molesting Child Victim In "Horrifying Way"


A woman told police she was eating at the Waffle House at 2024 East 23rd St. with a black male, possibly named Anthony, and she believes he stole her Tracfone cell phone when she fell asleep ... (click for more)

Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman on Wednesday denied a new trial for convicted murderer Stephen Maurice Mobley after an issue arose about the state using a peremptory challenge to excuse a ... (click for more)

A Catoosa County man has been given a life prison sentence with the first 25 years to be served in prison after pleading guilty to molesting a young girl "with a horrifying array of sex acts." ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Sleeping Woman At Waffle House Has Phone Stolen; Man Jumps From His Girlfriend's Moving Car

A woman told police she was eating at the Waffle House at 2024 East 23rd St. with a black male, possibly named Anthony, and she believes he stole her Tracfone cell phone when she fell asleep at the restaurant table. An employee at the restaurant attempted to call her cell phone to see if anyone would answer, but no one answered when it was called. * * * Police received a call ... (click for more)

Judge Does Not Grant New Trial For Man Convicted Of Killing 2 People On Pinewood Road

Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman on Wednesday denied a new trial for convicted murderer Stephen Maurice Mobley after an issue arose about the state using a peremptory challenge to excuse a black woman as a juror in his 2018 murder trial. The defense cited the Batson case before the U.S. Supreme Court in which a prosecutor used his peremptory challenges to remove all four available ... (click for more)

Opinion

Standing Up Against Transgender Athletes Is Standing Up For Women

The rights of transgenders has been a matter of much debate in recent months. Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas made waves when he became one of the first transgenders to participate in a National Collegiate Athletic Association swimming competition. Thomas, a fifth-year undergraduate student at the University of Pennsylvania, competed for the men’s swim team for three years before ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Commissioner Martin Eager For Legislature Challenge

If all goes as planned, County Commissioner Greg Martin will be sent by his peers to Nashville next week to join the state legislature and he will fit in just perfectly. The 58-year-old realtor is excited and eager for the job and the only thing he doesn’t like is how the job fell into his lap. Greg will likely be chosen by the other commissioners next Wednesday to replace Robin ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Can Johnny Come Marching Home?

The Chattanooga Mocs have a really tough chore ahead. They need to replace men's basketball coach Lamont Paris who was hired this week at South Carolina. That will be hard to do because in his five seasons as the Mocs' head coach, the team improved every year, capping his tenure here at 25-8 with a trip to the NCAA Tournament and a near win over Illinois in round one. We all knew ... (click for more)

Mocs Lamont Paris Reportedly Hired To 5-Year Deal At South Carolina

UTC's Lamont Paris has been reportedly been hired to a five-year deal at South Carolina. Also in the running was Wake Forest assistant coach BJ McKie, a former star for the Gamecocks. South Carolina fired Frank Martin after the 18-13 Gamecocks did not make either the Big Dancor or the NIT. The 55-year-old coach had been at USC for 10 years. Paris, the former Wisconsin assistant, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors