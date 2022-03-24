 Thursday, March 24, 2022 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARTLETT, HOUSTON C 
1845 LEE PIKE LOT 33 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BONDS, MELVIN 
1305 CYPRUS ST CTS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

BROWN, WALLACE BRENT 
1440 VILLAGE OAK CIRCLE NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CLARIDY, CHRISTOPHER OLIN 
1618 N CHESTER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLOWERS, RICHARD CURTIS 
1916 S HOLLY ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

COFFEY, CHARLES RICHARD 
183 BARROW DR FYFFEE, 35971 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SIMPLE ASSAULT

DAVIS, BRENT NATHANIEL 
517 MOUNTAIN RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSULT

DILL, SETH TAYLOR 
19 W MEADOWBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DUKE, BUDDY LEE 
1949 NORTH POINT BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

EDWARDS, QUIANA QUERIYEE 
4025 OAKWOOD DR APT 226 CHATTANOOGA, 374162375 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION SCHEDULE I (39-17-405)

EHRENBERG, MATTHEW THOMAS 
8671 GABLE XING CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FULTON, RONALD LEE 
107 DONNELLYS ST. ROSSVILLED, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL 
3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GILL, JOEY 
7473 AUSTIN DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAWKINS, JENNIFER MARIE 
4900 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000

JONES, TYRONE ANTHONY 
1609 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

KUNKEL, KOREY MICHAEL 
1222 PIKEVILLE ST APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

LESTER, STEPHEN DOANTAE 
6102 VANCE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Correction
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEVI, CHRISTOPHER HARLEY 
181 OLD MILLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LYNCH, ARTHUR 
7112 W ABORE CHASE DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37909 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCLURE, JAMES D 
11607 GUTH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCGHEE, MICHAEL DEANDRE 
2708 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112631 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCWAIN, DUSTIN MICHAEL 
226 BRENTY WOODS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OSBORNE, ANTHONY RICHARD 
19 W MEADOWBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

ROSS, LARRY LEE 
3901 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072602 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

SANBORN, CRAIG ALAN 
29 E LONG HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST

SIMON, CIERRA NOCHOLE 
2308 BARBARA LANE APT V8 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY 
1138 1//2 MISSISSIPPI AVE Chattanooga, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

TANNER, LOGAN EDWARD 
43 LYNNGROVE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WILLIAMS, RUBEN TYWANE 
3613 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101414 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

