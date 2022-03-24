Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARTLETT, HOUSTON C

1845 LEE PIKE LOT 33 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BONDS, MELVIN

1305 CYPRUS ST CTS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT



BROWN, WALLACE BRENT

1440 VILLAGE OAK CIRCLE NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CLARIDY, CHRISTOPHER OLIN

1618 N CHESTER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLOWERS, RICHARD CURTIS

1916 S HOLLY ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONCOFFEY, CHARLES RICHARD183 BARROW DR FYFFEE, 35971Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE ASSAULTDAVIS, BRENT NATHANIEL517 MOUNTAIN RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSULTDILL, SETH TAYLOR19 W MEADOWBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDUKE, BUDDY LEE1949 NORTH POINT BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)EDWARDS, QUIANA QUERIYEE4025 OAKWOOD DR APT 226 CHATTANOOGA, 374162375Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION SCHEDULE I (39-17-405)EHRENBERG, MATTHEW THOMAS8671 GABLE XING CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFULTON, RONALD LEE107 DONNELLYS ST. ROSSVILLED, 30736Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONGARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGILL, JOEY7473 AUSTIN DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HAWKINS, JENNIFER MARIE4900 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000JONES, TYRONE ANTHONY1609 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATIONKUNKEL, KOREY MICHAEL1222 PIKEVILLE ST APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SLESTER, STEPHEN DOANTAE6102 VANCE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: TN Dept of CorrectionBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEVI, CHRISTOPHER HARLEY181 OLD MILLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LYNCH, ARTHUR7112 W ABORE CHASE DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37909Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCLURE, JAMES D11607 GUTH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCGHEE, MICHAEL DEANDRE2708 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112631Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCWAIN, DUSTIN MICHAEL226 BRENTY WOODS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OSBORNE, ANTHONY RICHARD19 W MEADOWBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORROSS, LARRY LEE3901 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072602Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTCRUELTY TO ANIMALSSANBORN, CRAIG ALAN29 E LONG HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30739Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARRESTSIMON, CIERRA NOCHOLE2308 BARBARA LANE APT V8 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY1138 1//2 MISSISSIPPI AVE Chattanooga, 37405Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)TANNER, LOGAN EDWARD43 LYNNGROVE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SFAILURE TO APPEARWILLIAMS, RUBEN TYWANE3613 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101414Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCT