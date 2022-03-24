Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARTLETT, HOUSTON C
1845 LEE PIKE LOT 33 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BONDS, MELVIN
1305 CYPRUS ST CTS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
BROWN, WALLACE BRENT
1440 VILLAGE OAK CIRCLE NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CLARIDY, CHRISTOPHER OLIN
1618 N CHESTER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLOWERS, RICHARD CURTIS
1916 S HOLLY ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
COFFEY, CHARLES RICHARD
183 BARROW DR FYFFEE, 35971
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SIMPLE ASSAULT
DAVIS, BRENT NATHANIEL
517 MOUNTAIN RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSULT
DILL, SETH TAYLOR
19 W MEADOWBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DUKE, BUDDY LEE
1949 NORTH POINT BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
EDWARDS, QUIANA QUERIYEE
4025 OAKWOOD DR APT 226 CHATTANOOGA, 374162375
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION SCHEDULE I (39-17-405)
EHRENBERG, MATTHEW THOMAS
8671 GABLE XING CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FULTON, RONALD LEE
107 DONNELLYS ST. ROSSVILLED, 30736
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GILL, JOEY
7473 AUSTIN DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAWKINS, JENNIFER MARIE
4900 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
JONES, TYRONE ANTHONY
1609 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
KUNKEL, KOREY MICHAEL
1222 PIKEVILLE ST APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
LESTER, STEPHEN DOANTAE
6102 VANCE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Correction
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEVI, CHRISTOPHER HARLEY
181 OLD MILLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LYNCH, ARTHUR
7112 W ABORE CHASE DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37909
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCLURE, JAMES D
11607 GUTH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCGHEE, MICHAEL DEANDRE
2708 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112631
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCWAIN, DUSTIN MICHAEL
226 BRENTY WOODS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OSBORNE, ANTHONY RICHARD
19 W MEADOWBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
ROSS, LARRY LEE
3901 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072602
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
SANBORN, CRAIG ALAN
29 E LONG HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30739
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
SIMON, CIERRA NOCHOLE
2308 BARBARA LANE APT V8 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY
1138 1//2 MISSISSIPPI AVE Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
TANNER, LOGAN EDWARD
43 LYNNGROVE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILLIAMS, RUBEN TYWANE
3613 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101414
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT