Central High School Evacuated After Report Of Suspicious Package; None Is Found

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Central High School administrators were notified Friday afternoon by law enforcement of a possible suspicious package on campus.

Out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and staff were evacuated out of the building to a cleared and safe area while law enforcement conducted a careful search of the building and grounds.

No package was located, and law enforcement has given the all clear for Central High School to resume normal operations.

The evacuation, dismissal, and associated law enforcement activities went according to the established procedures and without incident.


March 25, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 24, 2022

IBPO Local 735 Endorses Boyd Patterson For Criminal Court Judge


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Opinion

Chief Freeman Cooper Was A Great Man

Roy Exum: Great Comebacks

Sports

Lamont Paris Named Head Men's Basketball Coach At University Of South Carolina

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Secure Big Victory On The Recruiting Front

