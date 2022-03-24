Central High School Evacuated After Report Of Suspicious Package; None Is Found

Central High School administrators were notified Friday afternoon by law enforcement of a possible suspicious package on campus.

Out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and staff were evacuated out of the building to a cleared and safe area while law enforcement conducted a careful search of the building and grounds.

No package was located, and law enforcement has given the all clear for Central High School to resume normal operations.

The evacuation, dismissal, and associated law enforcement activities went according to the established procedures and without incident.