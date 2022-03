Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABLES, JOSHUA WILLIAM

7710 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED



AKRIDGE, JERTERRIUS MARSHAWN

2628 GLENWOOD PARKWAY APT.1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BALLARD, FRANK

2008 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



BONDS, BILLY DUANE

416 TIKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED



CHURCH, TYQUAVIOUS

3106 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CLARK, LINDSAY H

200 MILL HARRIET RD NW CHARLESTON, 37310

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



COLOP, LUIS ARMANDO SAM

1113 E 35TH ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



CRUTCHFIELD, JOHN KANAAN

486 BARGER CAMP DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSS OF SCHEDULE 1 DRUG



DAVIS, MARQUILIA MARIE

4623 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DOUGLASS, JANETTE G

11175 WALL STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FRANK, HEATHER DAWN

4916 SANDY TRAIL APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GOODGAME, SHANDY LYNN

149 MYERS RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307073078

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GOODLOW, JONNELL DESHAY

1212 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS

3133 BIMINI PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



JIMENEZ, ELIZABETH ANN

1949 NORTH POINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



KROLL, JASPER GEROME

122 COKE OVEN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIANO HEADLAMPDOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULTVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASELOPEZ-GARCIA, MARIO2106 KIRBY AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MAHONEY, ALVIN JAVON1209 GROVE STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMASSENGALE, CHARLES WILLIAMHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, EDWARD LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMOORE, TAURUS TERRELL2702 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELONY EVADINGPARIS, DERRICK DEJUAN1011 WOOD FINCH TRAIL HARRISON, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPEREZ, ROBERTO4702 E 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEPUTMAN, DARRYL LAMONT3025 NORTH WAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESAARINEN, NICHOLAS AARRE8211 TROUBADOUR OOLETWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SCOTT, JACOB L1389 TIMBER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESCOTT, JOSHUA L1389 TIMBER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTWILSON, DEVAUGHN MARQUIS133 ARABELLA PKWY LOCUST GROVE, 30248Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTWOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE3924 CHICKAMAUGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061245Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY