Man, 57, Hit And Killed On Martin Luther King Boulevard

A 57-year old man who was crossing West Martin Luther King Boulevard on Thursday morning was hit and killed.

At approximately 8:15 a.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a pedestrian struck in the 100 block of West Martin Luther King Boulevard.

A Jaguar was traveling east in the 100 block. The pedestrian was crossing the same location from the south side of MLK traveling north. The driver of the Jaguar failed to observe him and ultimately struck him with the vehicle.

Investigators were able to determine that the pedestrian entered the street against the walk signal and did not have the right of way. He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were notified over the weekend that he had succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash.