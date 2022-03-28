 Monday, March 28, 2022 56.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Judge Tom Greenholtz Named To Tennessee Court Of Criminal Appeals

Monday, March 28, 2022
Judge Tom Greenholtz
Judge Tom Greenholtz

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday announced appointments to three judicial positions across the state, including Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz named to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.

 

“Each of these qualified Tennesseans will bring valuable experience to their respective roles,” said Governor Lee. “I am confident they will serve our state with the highest integrity, and I look forward to their service.”

 

Also appointed:

 

  • Professor Jeffrey Usman – Court of Appeals, Middle Division
  • Judge Kyle Hixson – Court of Criminal Appeals, Eastern Division

 

The move opens a seat in Hamilton County Criminal Court.

 

Professor Jeffrey Usman is an Associate Professor of Law at Belmont University College of Law. Usman has held judicial clerkships with the U.S.

Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama and the Tennessee Supreme Court. Usman has also served as an Assistant Attorney General in the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office. Usman earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School, LL.M. from Harvard Law School and bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University.

 

He will succeed Judge Richard H. Dinkins.

 

Judge Greenholtz is a Criminal Court Judge for the 11th Judicial District. He previously spent 13 years in private practice handling criminal and civil matters. He has also clerked for the Tennessee Supreme Court and served as an Adjunct Professor of Political Science at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga for 20 years. Judge Greenholtz earned his J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law and bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

 

Judge Kyle Hixson is a Criminal Court Judge for the 6th Judicial District. He has experience at every level of the state criminal justice process, serving twice in the Office of the Knox County District Attorney General and representing the State of Tennessee before multiple federal and state courts. Judge Hixson earned his J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law and bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

 

Judges Greenholtz and Hixson will succeed Judge Norma McGee Ogle and Judge D. Kelly Thomas, Jr., respectively.

 

Each appointment is effective Sept. 1, 2022, and subject to confirmation by the General Assembly.


March 28, 2022

Former Bradley Commissioner Says Bradley Commission Should Hold Audit Committee Meeting Before The Start Of Early Voting

March 28, 2022

Police Blotter: Guest Refused Deposit Because Of Damaged Curtains; Women Steal TV, But Leave Behind Clothes

March 28, 2022

City Council District 8 Appointee Marvene Noel Qualifies For Upcoming Election


Former County Commissioner Dan Rawls told members of the Bradley County Commission on Monday night that the panel should hold the annual audit committee meeting prior to the start of early voting

A guest told police he was checking out of his room at the Hamilton Inn, 6860 Lee Hwy., but the manager refused to give back his $100 deposit. Police spoke to the manager, who said upon checking

Marvene Noel, who was appointed by the City Council to serve through the election for District 8, has qualified to run in the election in August. The seat was formerly held by Anthony Byrd.



Opinion

Chief Freeman Cooper Was A Great Man

When I became mayor in April 2005, Police Chief Steve Parks surprised us by choosing to retire. At that time, I had the advantage of having known much of the upper ranks of the department for many years. Accordingly, the selection of Freeman Cooper as the next chief was quick and easy. Freeman came with the support and recommendation of practically everyone that mattered - including

Roy Exum: Just The Janitor

George W. Bush, the nation's 43 rd President, was at the groundbreaking for the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas, on Friday when he said, "When you're looking at a Medal of Honor recipient, you're looking at someone who has demonstrated gallantry under impossible odds. You're looking at someone who has placed duty above self. "You're looking at someone who understands

Sports

UTC Women Have 3 Golfers In Top 20 At Chattanooga Classic

The Chattanooga Mocs women's golf team boasts three in the top 20 heading to Tuesday's final round of the Chattanooga Classic at Council Fire Golf Club. The ladies shot 307 on Monday for a 2-day total of 609. Dorota Zalewska paced the quartet with a 2-under par 70. It was a near flawless card with three birdies, 14 pars and a solitary bogey. Megan Docherty added a solid 1-over

Furman Beats Lady Mocs To End Losing Streak

Chattanooga's Lady Mocs got off to a great start in the Southern Conference softball race by winning twice at home Saturday against Furman, but they weren't able to get the sweep as the Lady Paladins rallied for a 7-5 victory at Frost Stadium Sunday afternoon. With the win, Furman improves to 10-17 overall and 1-2 in conference play while snapping a nine-game losing streak in


