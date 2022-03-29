Senator Bill Hagerty Meets With Supreme Court Nominee Judge Jackson

United States Senator Bill Hagerty released the following statement after his meeting with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson:

"Today, I personally congratulated Judge Jackson on her nomination, and I appreciated hearing firsthand about her experience and views on the law and the role of a judge. Judge Jackson and I had a frank conversation about her judicial philosophy, constitutional interpretation, and court packing.

"I shared with the judge that some of her responses during last week’s hearing produced more questions than answers about her record and commitment to applying the Constitution as written, and I intend to dig further into these areas of concern, given the critical role of judges in our system of checks and balances to impartially interpret and apply the law.”