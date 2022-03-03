Police Blotter: Man Calls Police When Someone Jumps Neighbor's Fence; Woman Stuck In Mapco Freezer Hits Wrong Button

A man on Foust Street told police that a black Ford Explorer pulled into his driveway. He said a white male got out of the car and then went and jumped the fence of his neighbor's yard. He said he told the man that he was calling the police, and the man ran back to his car and left the scene prior to police arrival. Officers were unable to make contact with the residents at the neighbor's house. Officers attempted to locate the vehicle, but were unable to find it.

* * *

A field technician for AT&T told police that when he arrived at 90 W 28th St., he discovered

someone had stolen two grounding bars (worth $350). He said he had not been at this location since November, so it is unclear when the theft occurred. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A man called police and said he located his stolen trailer at a residence on Upshaw Drive. He said his trailer was stolen from Catoosa County on Friday, and he reported it to the Sheriff's Office

He said his trailer was a roll-off and provided the VIN number. He said someone at the address on Upshaw Drive was attempting to sell a trailer and he believes it is his stolen trailer. Police checked, but were unable to verify if the trailer was stolen. Police contacted the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office and spoke with a detective, who confirmed the trailer was stolen. Police made contact with the resident on Upshaw Drive, who said someone dropped off the trailer last night and he noticed it this morning. The owner of the trailer took possession of it and left the scene without further incident. Police contacted NCIC and had the trailer removed.

* * *

An employee of the Red Roof Inn, 7014 Shallowford Road, told police they found a firearm in room 110. He said the person who rented the room had left and they were unable to reach him. Police took possession of the firearm and turned it in to Property, releasable to the owner.

* * *

An employee at the U-Haul, 1725 Chickamauga Loop, told police that one of the trailers had been stolen. He said he does not know exactly when or who stole the trailer. He provided police with all of the trailer information and said that he would like to prosecute. The trailer was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A man on South Beech Street showed police a hole in the rear driver's side door of his vehicle which appeared to have been caused by a bullet. He did not see what happened to cause the damage to his vehicle.

* * *

A man on East Brainerd Road told police that sometime after 4 a.m. that morning someone stole both of his Glock firearms from his 2022 Atlas. He said he may have failed to lock his vehicle, as he found no damage. Both were added to NCIC.

* * *

A man told police he was traveling north on Highway 153 when a rock flew off a J.B. Hunt truck and cracked his windshield. The man made contact with J.B. Hunt, who said they would handle between the company and driver. Police made a report for possible insurance use.

* * *



Police responded to Big Lots, 3901 Hixson Pike, for a potential shoplifting. Police detained a man and a woman. Through investigation, police determined no theft occurred. Both of them were trespassed from the property.

* * *

Police initiated a traffic stop at the 6800 block of Lee Highway on a dark-colored Tahoe for

improper registration. The driver told police it was his grandmother's car and he was unaware that the tag was unregistered. Police ran the vehicle, the driver, and the passenger through NCIC with no return. Police gave the driver a warning.

* * *

Police responded to a hold up alarm at the Mapco, 2727 Rossville Blvd. One of the employees told police that it was an accidental press because she was stuck inside the freezer and thought the button would release the door. There were no signs of distress from either Mapco employee.