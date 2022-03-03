Georgia Has 99 More Coronavirus Deaths And 673 New Cases

Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball sophomore guard Malachi Smith has been named the Southern Conference Player of the Year in both the coaches and SoCon Sports Media Association postseason polls while head coach Lamont Paris earned Coach of the Year honors in the coaches poll, the league office announced Wednesday afternoon. Smith is the program's first player of the year since ... (click for more)

Now that we've entered the month of March the weather is warmer, days are getting longer and baseball season is upon us. However, there is one thing that is very different in 2022. There is a work stoppage in Major League Baseball...one that is threatening to wipe out the entire season unless the two sides can reach an agreement. This is not your normal strike or lockout. This battle ... (click for more)