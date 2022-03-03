Georgia Has 99 More Coronavirus Deaths And 673 New Cases
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 99 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 29,991.
There are 673 new cases reported on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,913,823 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations with the virus are at 108,087, which is an increase of 138 since Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 12,360 cases, up 15; 120 deaths
Chattooga County: 5,245 cases, up 1; 110 deaths
Dade County: 2,508 cases, up 2; 25 deaths
Walker County: 13,404 cases, up 8; 181 deaths, up 1
Whitfield County: 27,249 cases, down 2; 375 deaths