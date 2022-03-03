 Thursday, March 3, 2022 Weather

Georgia Has 99 More Coronavirus Deaths And 673 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 99 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 29,991.

There are 673 new cases reported on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,913,823 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations with the virus are at 108,087, which is an increase of 138 since Wednesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 12,360 cases, up 15; 120 deaths

Chattooga County: 5,245 cases, up 1; 110 deaths

Dade County: 2,508 cases, up 2; 25 deaths

Walker County: 13,404 cases, up 8; 181 deaths, up 1

Whitfield County: 27,249 cases, down 2; 375 deaths

Woman, 64, Convicted In Dalton Stabbing Case Though Victim Would Not Cooperate

Georgia Has 99 More Coronavirus Deaths And 673 New Cases

Police Blotter: Man Calls Police When Someone Jumps Neighbor's Fence; Woman Stuck In Mapco Freezer Hits Wrong Button


A 64-year-old Dalton woman has been found guilty by a Whitfield County jury in a stabbing case. Pamela Lee Cooper, of 143 Santa Fe Trail, was convicted on Thursday of family violence aggravated

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 99 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 29,991. There are 673 new cases reported on Thursday,

A man on Foust Street told police that a black Ford Explorer pulled into his driveway. He said a white male got out of the car and then went and jumped the fence of his neighbor's yard. He said



Woman, 64, Convicted In Dalton Stabbing Case Though Victim Would Not Cooperate

A 64-year-old Dalton woman has been found guilty by a Whitfield County jury in a stabbing case. Pamela Lee Cooper, of 143 Santa Fe Trail, was convicted on Thursday of family violence aggravated assault (two counts), family violence aggravated battery, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, and family violence battery. Superior Court Judge Scott Minter

Georgia Has 99 More Coronavirus Deaths And 673 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 99 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 29,991. There are 673 new cases reported on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,913,823 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations with the virus are at 108,087, which is an increase of 138 since Wednesday. Here are the numbers

Congressional Term Limits Versus Increasing Elected Representation

For nearly the past century states have been referred to as the "laboratories of democracy", meaning states can independently pass laws that affect only their constituents and issues that may be unique to their circumstance. If a particular law proves to be strong and successful, other states and even the federal government may then, and often do, adopt similar laws to affect more

Roy Exum: McCallie Grad: God Is Getting Ready To Do Something Amazing!

Pat Robertson, who once graduated from McCallie School, is notably described as "an American media mogul, televangelist, political commentator, former Republican presidential candidate, and former Southern Baptist minister." The son of a Virginia Senator, Pat attended boarding school on Chattanooga's Missionary Ridge during the World War II years (1940-1946) and today, at age

UTC's Smith Named SoCon Player Of The Year

Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball sophomore guard Malachi Smith has been named the Southern Conference Player of the Year in both the coaches and SoCon Sports Media Association postseason polls while head coach Lamont Paris earned Coach of the Year honors in the coaches poll, the league office announced Wednesday afternoon. Smith is the program's first player of the year since

Randy Smith: For The Love Of The Game

Now that we've entered the month of March the weather is warmer, days are getting longer and baseball season is upon us. However, there is one thing that is very different in 2022. There is a work stoppage in Major League Baseball...one that is threatening to wipe out the entire season unless the two sides can reach an agreement. This is not your normal strike or lockout. This battle


