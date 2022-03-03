Man, 31, Shot Early Thursday Morning On Long Street

A man, 31, was shot early Thursday morning on Long Street.

At approximately 1:35 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2400 block of Long Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was in the area of the above location when he heard gunshots and realized he had been struck.