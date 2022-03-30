 Wednesday, March 30, 2022 61.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton Flourishing Donates $1,000 To Church Voter Guides

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

With the first of three local elections in 2022 fast approaching, a nonpartisan voter guide, specifically designed for Christian voters with candidates’ answers, is available online at votechattanooga.org.

There is no cost associated for voters in using this guide.  

“Hamilton Flourishing’s mission is to inform, educate, and support the citizens of Chattanooga and Hamilton County in their pursuit of a more peaceful and prosperous community. We feel the Church Voter Guides do just that,” said Doug Daugherty, senior president of Hamilton Flourishing.

Church Voter Guides County Coordinator Rick Toner said, “We are thankful to Hamilton Flourishing for this donation to allow us to continue providing this valuable resource to our community.” Toner says “Overall, the response rate from candidates is over 80 percent, including county mayor candidates, both district attorney candidates and the candidate running for sheriff. We use the verbatim answers provided by candidates, with no editing involved. We think the answers will really help voters better know each candidate so they can make a more informed choice when they vote.”

Church Voter Guides provides voters with critical information about where candidates stand on key issues, not a simple yes or no answer. We took questions that were submitted by citizens of Hamilton County and submitted them to candidates.

Church Voter Guides, a nonpartisan Chattanooga-based nonprofit, initially launched in Colorado Springs last year. The guides are specifically designed to be 501(c)(3)-compliant so that it may be promoted and distributed through local churches and other 501(c)(3) organizations. Candidates running for Hamilton County were surveyed regarding their positions on such topics as Critical Race Theory, sex ed, the parent’s role in their child’s education, COVID-19 protocols, pro-life positions and more. Candidate answers to the questionnaire are published in the Voter Guide verbatim, thereby ensuring that candidates’ responses accurately represent their positions and perspectives on these crucial issues. This information is simply shared through the online guide.

 


March 30, 2022

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 3/30/22


(click for more)



Police Blotter: Hobby Lobby Customer Walks Out With Bench; Man Suspects Brother Of Breaking Windows, Damaging Door At His House

An employee at Hobby Lobby, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, told police that a man came into the store a few minutes prior to closing. She said the man walked inside and was talking on the phone for approximately two-three minutes before picking up a bench and leaving the store without paying. The bench the man took was valued at $214.98. The employee was able to obtain pictures and video ... (click for more)

Opinion

Doctors' Day Celebrates Our Physicians For The Care They Provide

March 30 is Doctors' Day, an annual day set aside to recognize the contributions physicians make to their patients and their communities. The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society has worked to improve the health and well-being of our community for 139 years. In its early years the Medical Society fought diseases like polio and promoted immunizations. It also worked to

Roy Exum: An Aesop's Fable

I have watched the brouhaha over library books with a jaundiced eye because I detest censorship in just about any form. Oh, I am very much in favor about age-appropriate aisles in a school library but I think it is a librarian's task and duty to make sure no smut gets passed around at school. My dad was a scholarly type, did postgrad studies in Latin and Greek at Princeton

Sports

Mocs Tie Iowa & Middle Tennessee For 13th At Chattanooga Classic

The Chattanooga Mocs women’s golf team finished in a 3-way tie for 13th at the Chattanooga Classic at Council Fire Golf Club. The Mocs 911 total was matched by Iowa and Middle Tennessee at the 3-day, 54-hole event. Carolina Hortian was low for the group on Tuesday with a 1-over total of 73. Esme Hamilton had 75, while Megan Docherty and Dorota Zalewska both added 77 for the ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: A Dozen Notes From March Madness

I spent the past several days thinking about what I would write about today. Several items went through my mind, and I couldn't really decide, so here they are. All of them. 1. The regional championship match up between N.C. State and UConn on Monday was perhaps the best women's game I ever saw. The Huskies' 91-87 double-overtime victory was a true classic with neither


