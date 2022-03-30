Hamilton Flourishing Donates $1,000 To Church Voter Guides

With the first of three local elections in 2022 fast approaching, a nonpartisan voter guide, specifically designed for Christian voters with candidates’ answers, is available online at votechattanooga.org. There is no cost associated for voters in using this guide.

“Hamilton Flourishing’s mission is to inform, educate, and support the citizens of Chattanooga and Hamilton County in their pursuit of a more peaceful and prosperous community. We feel the Church Voter Guides do just that,” said Doug Daugherty, senior president of Hamilton Flourishing.

Church Voter Guides County Coordinator Rick Toner said, “We are thankful to Hamilton Flourishing for this donation to allow us to continue providing this valuable resource to our community.” Toner says “Overall, the response rate from candidates is over 80 percent, including county mayor candidates, both district attorney candidates and the candidate running for sheriff. We use the verbatim answers provided by candidates, with no editing involved. We think the answers will really help voters better know each candidate so they can make a more informed choice when they vote.”



Church Voter Guides provides voters with critical information about where candidates stand on key issues, not a simple yes or no answer. We took questions that were submitted by citizens of Hamilton County and submitted them to candidates.



Church Voter Guides, a nonpartisan Chattanooga-based nonprofit, initially launched in Colorado Springs last year. The guides are specifically designed to be 501(c)(3)-compliant so that it may be promoted and distributed through local churches and other 501(c)(3) organizations. Candidates running for Hamilton County were surveyed regarding their positions on such topics as Critical Race Theory, sex ed, the parent’s role in their child’s education, COVID-19 protocols, pro-life positions and more. Candidate answers to the questionnaire are published in the Voter Guide verbatim, thereby ensuring that candidates’ responses accurately represent their positions and perspectives on these crucial issues. This information is simply shared through the online guide.

