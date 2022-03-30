Shawn Poppie is new UTC women's basketball coach
County Commission Narrowly Names Greg Martin To Vacant House District 26 Seat

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

The County Commission on Wednesday narrowly voted to appoint fellow Commissioner Greg Martin to the House District 26 seat formerly held by Robin Smith, who resigned after picking up felony criminal charges.

He immediately left his seat on the panel, leaving the commission with only eight members.

Two of those (David Sharpe and Steve Highlander) were absent on Wednesday, making it questionable if the commission could come up with five votes for the Martin appointment. Also, Commissioner Martin could not vote for himself.

The difficulty was especially high after Commissioner Tim Boyd opened the discussion calling on the panel to not make an appointment, but let the voters decide in the upcoming election. Commissioner Randy Fairbanks seconded the motion. But that motion failed with Chairman Sabrena Smedley having the final deciding vote and opting against the motion.

Commissioner Chip Baker then moved for the Martin appointment. Commissioners Boyd and Warren Mackey initially passed, leaving only four (Smedley, Fairbanks, Baker and Katherlyn Geter) in favor of the Martin appointment. Given the chance to vote again, Commissioner Boyd continued to pass, while Commissioner Mackey changed his vote to yes.

A process to replace Commissioner Martin on the commission for District 3 will now begin. 

Former Commissioner Martin said, "I'm ready to go to Nashville," saying the Legislature still faces many important issues this term.

Joe Smith, District 3 school board member, urged the commission to approve the Martin appointment. He said there are eight schools in the district and the legislature "is dealing with an unprecedented number of education bills, including changing the funding formula."

He said the commission earlier announced that it would make the appointment on this date. He said the commissioners to "follow your process."

Commissioner Boyd said in 2010 when Curtis Adams resigned as District 8 commissioner that the remaining commissioners did not fill the post. He said doing so "gives the appointee a tremendous advantage."

He said there was nothing urgent for the Legislature to consider toward the close of the session, and he said that district has a strong voice in Senator Bo Watson.

Rep. Martin plans to run in the upcoming House District 26 election as well.

 

 


March 30, 2022

Police Blotter: Hobby Lobby Customer Walks Out With Bench; Man Suspects Brother Of Breaking Windows, Damaging Door At His House

March 30, 2022

Dalton Municipal Court Judge Rob Cowan Elected To State Council Post

March 30, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


An employee at Hobby Lobby, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, told police that a man came into the store a few minutes prior to closing. She said the man walked inside and was talking on the phone for approximately

Dalton Municipal Court Judge Rob Cowan has been elected secretary of the Georgia Council of Municipal Court Judges. He was elected last week by the council's executive committee to fill the unexpired

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.



Doctors’ Day Celebrates Our Physicians For The Care They Provide

March 30 is Doctors' Day, an annual day set aside to recognize the contributions physicians make to their patients and their communities. The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society has worked to improve the health and well-being of our community for 139 years. In its early years the Medical Society fought diseases like polio and promoted immunizations. It also worked to

Roy Exum: An Aesop’s Fable

I have watched the brouhaha over library books with a jaundiced eye because I detest censorship in just about any form. Oh, I am very much in favor about age-appropriate aisles in a school library but I think it is a librarian's task and duty to make sure no smut gets passed around at school. My dad was a scholarly type, did postgrad studies in Latin and Greek at Princeton

Shawn Poppie Named Chattanooga Women's Head Basketball Coach

The Shawn Poppie era of Chattanooga women's basketball begins now. Poppie becomes the seventh head coach of the Mocs, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced Wednesday. He replaces Katie Galloway Burrows, who was recently dismissed. "From the beginning, Shawn was someone who we targeted and was highly recommended as a candidate to be our

Mocs Tie Iowa & Middle Tennessee For 13th At Chattanooga Classic

The Chattanooga Mocs women's golf team finished in a 3-way tie for 13th at the Chattanooga Classic at Council Fire Golf Club. The Mocs 911 total was matched by Iowa and Middle Tennessee at the 3-day, 54-hole event. Carolina Hortian was low for the group on Tuesday with a 1-over total of 73. Esme Hamilton had 75, while Megan Docherty and Dorota Zalewska both added 77 for the


