County Donating Parking Lot For New $60.8 Million Health Science Building For The UTC School Of Nursing

County officials are donating a parking lot on E. Third Street for use as part of a new $60.8 million Health Science Building for the UTC School of Nursing.

The facility will be located at Palmetto Street.

Officials said the brand-new building, about 92,000 square feet, is expected to increase the school's enrollment by about 60 percent. The center will help fill a need for more nurses in the Chattanooga area, it was stated.

UTC said it is "turning down very smart and eligible students, due to space and cohort limitations."

The new building will include classrooms, lab space, offices and other areas, allowing the School of Nursing to increase the number of its students.Of the $60.8 million, $55.93 million comes from the state for the building while the remaining $4.8 from university donors and other sources.