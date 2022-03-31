Dumitru Receives Endorsement From Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association

Mike Dumitru, Republican candidate running for the Division II seat on the Hamilton County Circuit Court, has received the endorsement of the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association - Local #820 for the Hamilton County Republican primary, which is scheduled to be held on May 3.

“The choice to endorse Mike Dumitru as the next Division II Circuit Court Judge was an easy one,” said Jack Thompson, president of the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association - Local #820. “Chattanooga and Hamilton County voters need strong leaders who not only have experience but have proven their character, heart for service, and dedication to the community. Mike Dumitru is one of these leaders, and we are very proud to offer our endorsement.”

The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association has more than 225 active members "who support charitable organizations, non-profit groups and political candidates that best represent local communities, and work to educate and advocate for the men and women who serve to protect Chattanoogans, their homes and properties."

“I am deeply honored to have received the public endorsement of the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association,” said attorney Dumitru. “Firefighters devote their lives to keeping the community and our families safe, and I am truly humbled to have their support in this race.

"As your next Circuit Court judge, I will use my legal knowledge and experience to make difficult decisions based on the rule of law, and most important, I will bring with me the values and judicial temperament that we all need and expect in our courts.”