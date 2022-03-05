 Saturday, March 5, 2022 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Times Free Press President Resigns Amid Major Shift At Newspaper

The president of the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Jeff DeLoach, has resigned amid a major shift at the long-running daily newspaper.

The newspaper recently announced that it was moving from a daily print paper that has been the norm since the days of Adolph Ochs to Sunday only - along with an online edition.

Some longtime subscribers have balked at a $34 per month charge - or $408 per year. The rate is much higher than subscriptions for such newspapers as the Nashville Tennessean, USA Today and the Wall Street Journal.

The Times Free Press offers a new iPad to subscribers, but many readers already have their own devices and the iPad must be returned if the subscription ends.

There is also the challenge of finding carriers who would deliver only one day a week instead of a full week.

The newspaper, which has been in business since four years after the Civil War, faces competition from free local news outlets, including the constantly-updated websites of the three TV stations as well as the online-only Chattanoogan.com. 

 


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUSTIN-LOPEZ, GASPAR 3638 SHIRL JO LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) AKRIDGE, JERTERRIUS MARSHAWN 2628 GLENWOOD PARKWAY APT.1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 60 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,049. There are 868 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,914,642 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations with the virus are at 108,219, which is an increase of 132 since Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Congressional Term Limits Versus Increasing Elected Representation

For nearly the past century states have been referred to as the "laboratories of democracy", meaning states can independently pass laws that affect only their constituents and issues that may be unique to their circumstance. If a particular law proves to be strong and successful, other states and even the federal government may then, and often do, adopt similar laws to affect more ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

SOME DANDY ONE-LINERS * -- Dandelion: To some a weed, to some a wish. * -- Why is it I can remember song lyrics from high school, but not why I walked into the kitchen? * -- I don't care what you think of me, my imaginary friends think I'm special. * -- I haven't lost my mind, half of it just wandered off and the other half went looking for it. * -- My cousin enrolled ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Close Out The Citadel In SoCon Tournament Opener

The free throw line can be a lonely place, and can be all the more isolated the closer the score and the fewer seconds here are on the clock. All eyes are on the shooter, and each make or miss can have a massive impact on the game’s outcome. Cold-blooded shooters are the most valuable commodity on earth in a close game, and so it could be said the Chattanooga Mocs were the richest ... (click for more)

Vols Finish Perfect 16-0 At Home With Win Over Arkansas

Using a furious first-half offense, the No. 13 Tennessee men's basketball team defeated No. 14 Arkansas, 78-74, in front of the third-straight capacity crowd of 21,678 at Thompson-Boling Arena. With the victory, head coach Rick Barnes earned the 750th win of his head coaching career. Barnes currently ranks seventh in active Division I wins, two behind Kansas head coach Bill ... (click for more)


