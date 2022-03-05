Times Free Press President Resigns Amid Major Shift At Newspaper

The president of the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Jeff DeLoach, has resigned amid a major shift at the long-running daily newspaper.

The newspaper recently announced that it was moving from a daily print paper that has been the norm since the days of Adolph Ochs to Sunday only - along with an online edition.

Some longtime subscribers have balked at a $34 per month charge - or $408 per year. The rate is much higher than subscriptions for such newspapers as the Nashville Tennessean, USA Today and the Wall Street Journal.

The Times Free Press offers a new iPad to subscribers, but many readers already have their own devices and the iPad must be returned if the subscription ends.

There is also the challenge of finding carriers who would deliver only one day a week instead of a full week.

The newspaper, which has been in business since four years after the Civil War, faces competition from free local news outlets, including the constantly-updated websites of the three TV stations as well as the online-only Chattanoogan.com.