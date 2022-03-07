 Monday, March 7, 2022 62.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


It Falls To County Commission To Name Interim For House District 26

Monday, March 7, 2022

It falls to the County Commission to name an interim for House District 26 after the resignation of Representative Robin Smith. She resigned Monday after being charged with federal wire fraud.

County Commissioner Greg Martin is among the names mentioned for the seat. 

The interim would serve until the regular election in November.

Representative Smith had been the only candidate to pick up qualifying papers for the position thus far, but she had not returned her petition.

The primary election is in August and the general election in November.


March 7, 2022

Police Blotter: Group Of Drunk People Rip Out Street Sign; Police Investigate Suspicious Crash

March 7, 2022

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 37 New Cases

March 7, 2022

Georgia Has 56 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,253 More Cases


A woman called police and said a group of possibly drunk individuals ripped a street sign out of the ground. She said this happened near East 10th Street and Georgia Avenue. When police arrived ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department on Monday reported 37 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 15 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,338. There was one more ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 56 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,104. There are 1,253 new cases reported on Monday, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Group Of Drunk People Rip Out Street Sign; Police Investigate Suspicious Crash

A woman called police and said a group of possibly drunk individuals ripped a street sign out of the ground. She said this happened near East 10th Street and Georgia Avenue. When police arrived the street sign for East 10th Street and Columbia Street was lying on the sidewalk. The officer drove the area in an attempt to locate a group of intoxicated individuals but did not find ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 37 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Monday reported 37 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 15 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,338. There was one more death from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Monday, for a total of 1,079. The death was reported to be a male, age 81 or older. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 57 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Sen. Blackburn: Until He Prioritizes Energy Independence, Biden Is Putin’s Enabler

Since Moscow began its assault on Ukraine, Russian forces have killed thousands of civilians and destroyed homes, schools, broadcast towers, and even nuclear energy infrastructure. Despite acknowledging the rank illegality of Vladimir Putin’s most recent invasion of sovereign territory, the international community has been slow to hold Putin accountable due to a crippling dependence ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The People Are Angry

The story reads, “Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the U.S. is considering a ban on Russian oil imports in coordination with European and NATO allies amid bipartisan calls for a full embargo while Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine. “Speaking from the former Soviet republic of Moldova on CNN's "State of the Union," Blinken said the administration was ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Women Receive At-Large Bid To NCAA Hoops Tournament

It is on to the NCAA D2 National Tournament for the 24-7 Lee University women's basketball team. After placing second in the Gulf South Conference Tournament this past weekend the Lady Flames received an at-large bid and will face Benedict College (23-7) out of Columbia, South Carolina. The Lady Tigers came from behind to defeat Savannah State (71-69) and claim the SIAC Championship ... (click for more)

UTC Advances To SoCon Championship Game

When Silvio De Sousa dunks, the crowd roars, the floor shakes, the rim rattles, and UTC’s tally goes up by two. That’s what most people notice about the super-senior center who rules the skies as a rim-runner. But aside from the occasional highlight block, De Sousa’s abilities as a stopper go unnoticed by many. Against Wofford, he was the anchor of a defense that rocked and rolled ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors