It Falls To County Commission To Name Interim For House District 26

It falls to the County Commission to name an interim for House District 26 after the resignation of Representative Robin Smith. She resigned Monday after being charged with federal wire fraud.

County Commissioner Greg Martin is among the names mentioned for the seat.

The interim would serve until the regular election in November.

Representative Smith had been the only candidate to pick up qualifying papers for the position thus far, but she had not returned her petition.

The primary election is in August and the general election in November.