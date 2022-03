The City Council on Tuesday night named Marvene Noel to fill the vacancy for the District 8 seat.

Councilwoman Noel will serve until the election in August.

She was administered the oath of office Tuesday during the Council meeting and then took the District 8 seat.

The Council on Tuesday afternoon heard presentation from each of the applicants and asked them specific questions.

The post became vacant when Anthony Byrd was appointed City Court clerk.