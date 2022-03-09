Cost Of New Camera System At The Silverdale Jail Is $6.3 Million

Cost for a new camera and security system at the Silverdale Jail will be $6.3 million, County Commission members were told on Wednesday.

Jimi Hammond, who oversees sheriff IT, said the preferred provider is Johnson Controls.

He said Silverdale was not set up for maximum security prisoners, but that need arose after the downtown county jail was closed.

It was found there were at least three camera systems at the workhouse, he said.

Mr. Hammond said a number of the cameras at Silverdale are not in working order.

County finance officials said the funds could come from $10 million in bonds approved in 2020 for Silverdale upgrades.

The Sheriff's Office took over operation of Silverdale from a private firm 15 months ago.

Sheriff Jim Hammond said the choice was made then to spend $30 million to $40 million to upgrade Silverdale rather than $150 million on a brand new downtown jail.

County officials are studying what to do with the old jail on Walnut Street (Justice Building).