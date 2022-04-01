Fleischmann Hits Latest Biden Directive On Southern Border

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann was critical after the Biden Administration announced it would end Title 42, Trump-era border protections.

He said, “Today’s announcement from the Administration that it would terminate Title 42 is yet another overtly political action from the CDC, at the behest of the Biden Administration, as President Biden pursues his campaign promise to destroy all forms of border security and create an open southern border. Every day, communities across Tennessee and our nation are dealing with surging fentanyl overdoses, crime, and chaos because of President Biden’s open border policies.

“This Administration has shown no regard for lawful immigration, the men and women of Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) who are tasked with securing our border, or Americans nationwide who suffer because of open border policies.

"The situation at the border will soon become out-of-control because of President Biden’s wrong-headed policies, and it will be law-abiding legal immigrants and Americans who will pay the price.”