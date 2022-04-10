Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Daughter's Boyfriend Is Thief; Man Finds 2 Tires In His Back Yard

A woman on Ido Way told police there was damage done to her front door and her cell phone had been stolen. She was not at the apartment when the theft and damage happened. After explaining to the woman that the officer could not put her daughter's boyfriend as the suspect, she became upset with police. The woman said she did not want to make a report at this time.

* * *

A cab driver on East 46th Street Place told police he had been stiffed out of $20 on a fare. Police spoke with the rider and informed them of the fee that was due. The cab driver was paid in full and went about his day.

* * *

A man at 200 Citygreen Way at Northshore Apartments said someone entered his 2015 Jeep Wrangler and stole $500 cash as well as 25 rounds of hollow point 9mm ammunition from the center console. When the man went out to his Jeep that morning the driver door was open. He was unsure if the Jeep was locked and there were no signs of forced entry.

* * *

A man on Monte Vista Drive told police someone came to his home and tried to get into his car during the night, but was unable to gain access. The suspect did make entry into his daughter’s vehicle but nothing was taken. The man sent a video that was put into evidence.

* * *

Police responded to a theft in progress on Ocoee Street. En route to the call police learned a firearm was stolen from a vehicle by two black male suspects. When the officer arrived, he spoke with a man who was doing construction on a house with a couple of co-workers. They noticed a young black male wearing blue clothing in the passenger side of the vehicle, and he was accompanied by another young black male wearing red with red twist hair. When confronted both suspects fled the area prior to police arrival. Neighbors said they believed the suspects lived in the area. The man said he had a Highpoint pistol stolen from the glove box. Police continued to check the area, but were unable to locate the suspects. The firearm was entered in NCIC.

* * *

An officer spoke to a woman through an interpreter who said she lost her wallet at Walmart at 5764 Hwy. 153. She said the wallet was in her back pocket and believes it possibly just fell out of her pocket at some point. She said she has spoken with the staff about it and left her phone number. They will call her if it is found.

* * *

A woman on Hickory Valley Road told police she woke up that morning at the homeless camp and found all her items were gone. She said she did see a woman wearing some of her clothing, but she wasn't sure if she was the suspect(s) or if someone gave the woman her clothes.

* * *

A woman on Golfview Drive said she and her husband received a letter from a company called Convergents Outsourcing for a gas bill with a balance of $400 in Kennesaw, Ga. in the Atlanta area. She said they have never lived in the Atlanta area and she's not sure of the time frame on the account, which is using his identity. She said someone is actually using her first name on the bill. The officer told her since the account is associated with an address in Georgia and that's where this identity was used, a fraud report would have to be made there but the officer could do a miscellaneous report for documentation.

* * *

An officer responded to a vehicle stuck in traffic at 900 Manufacturers Road. A semi-truck was traveling west on Manufacturers Road and was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Riverside Avenue but became stuck due to failing to make a wide enough turn. The truck started to slide off the road and required a tow truck service. The driver called a personal tow truck company (Doug Yates) to tow his truck out of the road. No damage was reported to police.

* * *

A man on Hickory Valley Road said his windshield was shattered from possibly someone hitting it with an object in two different places. It is unknown what did the damage.

* * *

Police responded to a wellness check on Stratman Circle. Once on scene, officers spoke with a man who said he was fine and did not want to call his place of work at this time due to them not paying him.

* * *

A man on Trotter Lane told police two tires had been dumped on his property. An officer spoke with the man and saw two tires in his back yard. The man said he didn’t know where the tires came from, however he suspected the neighbors. The officer explained to the man that many vagrants live somewhat near his house and that the tires may have come from them or from his neighbors. The man simply wanted to document the tires in his back yard.