East Lake Auto Repair Shop Damaged And Several Vehicles Destroyed In Fire On Sunday Morning

A fire on Sunday morning at an auto repair shop in East Lake presented a number of obstacles for Chattanooga firefighters, but they were able to get the flames under control quickly.

At 11:47 a.m., Red Shift companies were called to 3501 7th Ave., at the corner of E 35th Street and 7th Avenue. The call was dispatched as an outside fire that had made its way to the building.

While responding, units reported that they could see heavy black smoke in the area. A second alarm was initiated using companies that were at 601 Walnut Street conducting training.

The first unit on scene confirmed that there was a working commercial structure fire. A water supply was established and an offensive attack was initiated. Aerial devices were also set up to aid in extinguishment. Multiple crews fought the fire offensively having to gain access to the business by using saws to cut the bay doors.

Firefighters had the fire under control in approximately 30 minutes, despite having to deal with chain link fences, dogs, exploding tires and propane tanks on the scene. The CFD remained on scene for several hours, putting out hot spots and conducting overhaul and salvage operations.

Several vehicles were destroyed by the fire and there is also damage to the building. The cause is under investigation.

There were no injuries. Ladder 19, Ladder 7, Squad 13, Engine 9, Engine 5, Quint 1, Ladder 5, Engine 12, Engine 4, Quint 14, Ladder 13, CFD Supply, CFD Investigations and the Red Shift battalion chiefs responded.