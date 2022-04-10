 Sunday, April 10, 2022 67.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

East Lake Auto Repair Shop Damaged And Several Vehicles Destroyed In Fire On Sunday Morning

Sunday, April 10, 2022
- photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

A fire on Sunday morning at an auto repair shop in East Lake presented a number of obstacles for Chattanooga firefighters, but they were able to get the flames under control quickly.

At 11:47 a.m., Red Shift companies were called to 3501 7th Ave., at the corner of E 35th Street and 7th Avenue. The call was dispatched as an outside fire that had made its way to the building.

While responding, units reported that they could see heavy black smoke in the area. A second alarm was initiated using companies that were at 601 Walnut Street conducting training.

The first unit on scene confirmed that there was a working commercial structure fire. A water supply was established and an offensive attack was initiated. Aerial devices were also set up to aid in extinguishment. Multiple crews fought the fire offensively having to gain access to the business by using saws to cut the bay doors.

Firefighters had the fire under control in approximately 30 minutes, despite having to deal with chain link fences, dogs, exploding tires and propane tanks on the scene. The CFD remained on scene for several hours, putting out hot spots and conducting overhaul and salvage operations.

Several vehicles were destroyed by the fire and there is also damage to the building. The cause is under investigation.

There were no injuries. Ladder 19, Ladder 7, Squad 13, Engine 9, Engine 5, Quint 1, Ladder 5, Engine 12, Engine 4, Quint 14, Ladder 13, CFD Supply, CFD Investigations and the Red Shift battalion chiefs responded. 


April 10, 2022

A woman on Ido Way told police there was damage done to her front door and her cell phone had been stolen. She was not at the apartment when the theft and damage happened. After explaining to

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEARD, TAMERON DICENE 8815 FORREST POND DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked

A woman on South Lyerly Street told police someone was knocking on her door and this wasn't the first time. When police arrived, there wasn't anyone around her door. The woman wanted this documented.



A woman on Ido Way told police there was damage done to her front door and her cell phone had been stolen. She was not at the apartment when the theft and damage happened. After explaining to the woman that the officer could not put her daughter's boyfriend as the suspect, she became upset with police. The woman said she did not want to make a report at this time. * * * A ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEARD, TAMERON DICENE 8815 FORREST POND DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BEATRICE, ASHLEY ADELE 1504 TRUMAN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER ... (click for more)

Undocumented Campaign Signage

It is campaign season once again and we have some hotly contested GOP primaries in Hamilton County. As a member of the Tennessee GOP State Executive Committee which sets the parameters and rules for Republican primaries in Tennessee I would like to remind all candidates, campaigns and supporters to adhere to the laws, rules and regulations regarding campaign signage. Let’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

THIS WEEK’S ONE-LINERS * -- Beam me up Scotty. There's no intelligent life in Washington D.C. * -- I thought Socialism made sense, but then I turned nine. * -- “If socialists understood economics, they wouldn't be socialist”. (Austrian Friedrich Hayek) * -- A nation of sheep will beget a government of wolves. * -- Diapers and politicians should be changed often, both ... (click for more)

Vintage Baseball Takes The Field In Fort Oglethorpe

The Lookout Mountain Vintage Base Ball Club and Lightfoot Club of Chattanooga played a pair of matches near Fort Oglethorpe's 6th Cavalry Museum. The historic version of the National Pastime is played with rules straight out of 1864. Balls can be caught on the bounce, catching gloves are nonexistent, and ball/strike counts aren't even kept. The point of the game is to put the ... (click for more)

Covenant Softball Wins Two One-Run Decisions Over Brevard

The Covenant softball team earned its second USA South sweep of the year as the Scots took a pair of one-run victories over visiting Brevard on Saturday. The Scots rallied in both games and won game one, 9-8, before completing the sweep with a 7-6 victory in the finale. Lauren Kay went 6-for-7 at the plate in the twin-bill for Covenant (16-11, 6-2 USA South), while Maggie Harris ... (click for more)


