International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers Local 175 Endorses Greg Beck

Greg Beck, candidate for Hamilton County Commission District 5, received an endorsement from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 175.

The endorsement says:

"Mr. Beck,

"It is an honor and a privilege to notify you that the political committee of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 175 in Chattanooga, voted to endorse you in the race for District 5 of the Hamilton County Commission. We will share this endorsement with our members and request their participation in your campaign. You are free to reference this endorsement however you see fit. We look forward to working with you in this campaign and as a returning county commissioner."