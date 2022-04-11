 Tuesday, April 12, 2022 66.0°F   overcast   Overcast

International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers Local 175 Endorses Greg Beck

Monday, April 11, 2022

Greg Beck, candidate for Hamilton County Commission District 5, received an endorsement from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 175.

The endorsement says: 

"Mr. Beck,

"It is an honor and a privilege to notify you that the political committee of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 175 in Chattanooga, voted to endorse you in the race for District 5 of the Hamilton County Commission. We will share this endorsement with our members and request their participation in your campaign. You are free to reference this endorsement however you see fit. We look forward to working with you in this campaign and as a returning county commissioner."

 


Police Blotter: Women Argue Over Loose Pit Bull; Police Deter Burglar At Apartments

Judge Sherry Paty Receives Endorsement From International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers 175

Tennessee Cold Case Office Opens At Cordell Hull


Police Blotter: Women Argue Over Loose Pit Bull; Police Deter Burglar At Apartments

A woman on Hooker Road in Emma Wheeler Homes told police a loose pit bull ran up to her in her yard. According to the woman, the owner of the pit bull became irate and irrational when she asked her to control her dog. * * * A woman in front of the Mellow Mushroom said her car was parked on the fourth level of the parking garage at 230 Chestnut St. and had been stolen. There ... (click for more)

Judge Sherry Paty Receives Endorsement From International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers 175

Judge Sherry Paty, candidate for re-election to Chattanooga City Court judge, received an endorsement from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 175. The endorsement says: Judge Paty, At a time where endorsements can be both an asset and a liability, it is my distinct honor to notify you that the political committee of the International Brotherhood ... (click for more)

Opinion

Markham, The Masters And Me

What a masterful and memorable celebration of golf this past weekend at the Masters in Augusta, Ga. Scottie Scheffler posted an amazing four rounds, even after a yip or two on the 72nd hole. But my lasting memory of this year's tournament will be not seeing my friend, Bill Markham, standing behind the tee box on 16. Always in view of the TV cameras focused on the challengers ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols Football Lands Another In-State Star

Nathan Robinson, a 6'5", 270-pound pass rusher from Greenbrier, Tn., announced Monday morning he was committing to sign a football scholarship with the University of Tennessee. What makes that special is that now three of UT’s six commits for the 2023 class are in-state players and there are many of the Big Orange fans who realize Tennessee has been losing some great talent. Last ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga State Roundup: Both Teams Dominate

Chattanooga State softball swept Jackson State in four blowouts to improve to 36-6. The Tigers won the first matchup 8-0 in the rain, thanks to good pitching by Sam Ryan and a well-rounded attack. Ryan allowed only three hits, while the Tigers racked up nine of them. Camryn Cernuto went 3-3, scored three runs, and widened the gap between her and number two in the national stolen ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard Goes To Atlanta Dream

Rhyne Howard, the most decorated player in Kentucky women’s basketball history, added another milestone Monday as she was selected first overall at the 2022 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream. Held at Spring Studios in New York, Howard made history at the draft, becoming the first Kentucky women’s basketball player ever to be selected first overall. The native of Cleveland, Tennessee, ... (click for more)


