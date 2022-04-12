District 6 County Commission Candidates Sharpe, Jeno Saving Up For The General Election

Not much money is being spent in a low-key campaign for the District 6 County Commission seat, but it will gear up in the general election.

Incumbent David Sharpe is in the Democratic primary and Ruth Jeno in the Republican.

Commissioner Sharpe has almost $38,000 left over in his war chest, plus $11,079 collected in the last reporting period. But he has only spent $755 thus far.

Ms. Jeno, who is on the Red Bank Commission, took in $13,609 and has spent just $2,845

Commissioner Sharpe received $1,600 from Olan Mills II, James Robinson and Heritage Holdings as well as $1,000 from John Foy, Jason Farmer and Mark Swafford.

Ms. Jeno got $1,600 from George Luttrell and Friends of Patsy Hazlewood, $1,500 from Jimmy Hudson and the BOW PAC of Hixson, and $1,000 from Michelle Johnson, Jane Hosemann and Michael Doubleday.