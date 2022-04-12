Sessions Judge Candidates In Dayton Debate Say Drugs Biggest Factor Facing Rhea County

Braving periods of intermittent rain, a crowd of over 50 people intently listened to a debate between the three Republican General Sessions Court Judge candidates.

The debate was moderated by Melody Shekari , president of the Young Lawyers Division of the Chattanooga Bar Association. Mr. Hufstetler said this was done to have an independent, unbiased moderator.

General Sessions Court Judge Shannon Garrison started the program by answering the first question of the night followed by challenger Jace Cochran and Assistant District Attorney General David Shinn, who covers the courts for the DA’s office in Rhea County.

During the hour and 15-minute debate, comments to the questions got heated at times but the candidates retained their civility.

When asked about his qualifications to be Judge, Asst. DA Shinn said that he draws on his experience not only in the Attorney General's Office, but also from when he worked for the Tennessee Department of Corrections as a pardons and parole officer.

Attorney Cochran, when asked about his qualifications, said he has been practicing law for the past 10 years and has been in over 25 different courts in East Tennessee. He currently serves as Municipal Judge in Graysville and fills in from time to time at the city of Dayton in the absence of Judge Will Dunn .