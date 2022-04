A special committee on short term vacation rentals will begin its work on April 19 at 1 p.m., City Councilman Chip Henderson said.

He is heading up the panel that will also include council members Jenny Hill and Raquetta Dotley and city staffers Dan Reuter, Jermaine Freeman and Chris Anderson.

The council recently passed a moratorium on new owner-occupied STVRs through next Jan. 9.

The meeting will be held in the J.B. Collins room at City Hall with the public invited.