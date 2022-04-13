International Brotherhood Of Police Officers Says It Appreciates Fairbanks Despite Not Endorsing Any County Commission Candidates

Officials of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local #673 said they are appreciative of County Commissioner Randy Fairbanks despite not endorsing any County Commission candidates.

Officials said, "Due to the influx of calls received by the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local #673, we feel the following statement regarding Hamilton County District One is necessary.

"The executive board of IBPO Local #673 voted in January to not endorse any candidates for Hamilton County Commission due to the amount of involvement in the elections regarding our judicial system in Hamilton County. As such the only candidates endorsed would be Judgeships, the District Attorney, and the County Mayor.

"The IBPO Local #673 still stands by this statement. Our decision to not endorse current County Commissioners does not mean that we, the Law Enforcement Officers, do not support that candidate.

"To be clear, the law enforcement professionals of IBPO Local #673 have felt very supported by Commissioner Fairbanks over the past 8 years. By record, Commissioner Fairbanks has supported every resolution that has positively affected the working men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

"As Sheriff Hammond has stated on several occasions, there are two entities within the Sheriff’s Office. The administration, responsible for the operation of the HCSO. As well as, the law enforcement personnel that we (IBPO) represent. Each entity will from time to time have different views.

"Local #673 is appreciative of Commissioner Fairbanks for his support in the past in issues that have supported, advanced, and enhanced the capabilities and working environment for the men and women at the HCSO. We also appreciate his willingness to repeatedly meet with our organization the check on the morale and welfare of HCSO and CPD personnel even when he knew that we would not be endorsing him. We are blessed to be in a County where there are so many great candidates. Please don’t think that because we are not endorsing certain campaigns we are not supportive."