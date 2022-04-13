Lookout Mountain Bracing For Closing Of Ochs Highway Extension For 6 Weeks Starting Around May 1

At the Lookout Mountain Tn. Commission meeting Tuesday evening, Jim Bentley, commissioner of fire and police, said that work to repair the washed-out area at the top of the Ochs Extension has been planned to start May 1. That date is not set in stone, he said, but when it does, traffic up the mountain is expected to be a mess. It is estimated that the work will last six weeks. During the construction, traffic that is normally on the Ochs Extension up to Rock City will be diverted up Ochs Highway ending at Fleetwood Drive. However, large vehicles including trucks, buses and trailers are unable to make the sharp curves and are prohibited from using that section of the road.

Signs at the top of Ochs Highway are clear but those at the bottom are not, so Chief Chuck Wells said he will be asking for additional signs in St. Elmo at the bottom of the road to warn large vehicles to stop before they start up the mountain. Both Ochs Extension and Ochs Highway will be closed to them and there is nowhere to turn around. Mayor Walker Jones said he would get in touch with Chattanooga and request electric signs to help get the attention of drivers.

During the construction there will be increased traffic on the detour roads through the Tennessee side, and Commissioner Bentley said that people should be aware that there will also be increased police presence to enforce traffic laws. Another traffic issue that is being enforced is that golf carts, categorized as slow-moving vehicles at less than 35 mph, must conform to requirements of Tennessee state laws that prohibit them from being on Tennessee roads.

Recently, the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Police and Fire Department joined with Hamilton County Cliff Rescue responding to a young man who fell 100 feet from Sunset Rock. The man was rescued and in an ambulance within 90 minutes, said Commissioner Bentley, who praised the response of the department.

Brent Massey of the Lookout Mountain Police and Fire Department was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. He joined the department in 2020 with extensive experience as a firefighter, a SWAT operator/medic, arson investigator, and police officer, engineer, investigator and trainer.

Baseball season is now underway, said Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds David Paschall, with the 11–12-year-old teams playing this week. There is good participation this year in that age group with 30 players divided into three teams. Games for all other ages will begin this Saturday. The baseball parade is tentatively set for May 21 which, this year will wrap up the season instead of starting it. There is no rain date. Sod has been laid at areas at The Commons that have been eroding. And this summer Commons Camp will be from June 6 through July 22 for ages six and up. Some exceptions will be made for five-year-olds after a trial to see if they are able to stay the entire day.

Commissioner of Schools Brooke Pippenger said that things have been going well at Lookout Mountain Elementary this year and that the school is ending in a strong position. This week the school is on spring break. Dates of importance after classes resume include April 19 for Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) testing. The Hamilton County track meet for third-fifth graders will be on May 11 and Field Day, the fun celebration of the school, will be on May 20. Fifth grade graduation will be on May 24.

The public works department’s focus is now removing brush, and soon trimming will begin. Commissioner of the department Frank Schriner also said people have found more leaves and so the leaf truck has had to be brought out again. Asphalt work is scheduled for later in the year and the town is getting bids for it now. With the high cost of oil, said Mayor Walker Jones, the money that has been saved for paving will not go far.

Government officials for Lookout Mountain, Tn. will be changing in the coming year. Commissioner Pippenger, who has served for the past eight years, said that she has decided to let someone else get involved and that Karen Leavengood will be running for the commission in her place. She has had extensive experience with LMS as a kindergarten teacher, a parent of two children at the school and as a PTA volunteer. The commissioner said, “Education on Lookout Mountain, Tn. will be in good hands.” Commissioner Schriner has also decided not to run for re-election. William Valadez, who returned to the Chattanooga area to live on Lookout Mountain six years ago, will be running to fill that vacancy. Mr. Valadez is the director of engineering for a software company.

The town judge will change in August when Judge Flossie Weill completes her current term. She was appointed to fill the position for an eight-year term following the death of Judge John Higgason in 2016. That term will end in August. At that time attorney Stevie Phillips Persinger will become judge. And with the redistricting, Lookout Mountain will be in new Hamilton County District 11. Joe Graham, a previous representative of Lookout Mountain, Tn. on the Hamilton County Commission, will be the unopposed Republican candidate for the new district, facing the Democratic candidate in August.

A variance request by Joe Wingfield was approved for his property at 607 East Brow Road that will allow the detached garage to be enlarged. The addition will bring the setback to the adjacent property at 601 East Brow to two feet versus the required 15 feet. The variance was approved only because Mr. Wingfield owns both properties, with the understanding that the reduced set-backs will reduce resale values. A second reading for the variance will be held at the next commission meeting.

Mayor Jones asks for property owners to treat their hemlock trees for the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid which is again emerging. Many trees were treated four years ago but the effectiveness is waning. Community Volunteer Jimmy Stewart said there are three options. Do nothing and watch them decline and die, hire a contractor to implement the best treatment plan or to treat them yourself. Mr. Stewart can be called at (423) 413-6420 for the name of contractors or information about doing it yourself.