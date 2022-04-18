Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALVIDREZ, RUBEN

34 TERRACE CHICO, 95926

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



AUSTIN, SHAYRON

642 W 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)



COOPER, DERRICK

437 WEST LOCUS ST CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



DARLEY, PEGGY LYNN

4905 ORCHARD DRIVE APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR

805 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FERRELL, JOSHUA DENOTA

3216 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37413

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SIMPLE POSSESSION (COCAINE)



FLORES, ANTONIO TYRONE

2350 SHALLOWFORD VILLLAGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FLORES-HERNANDEZ, PERLA Y

3725 PEARLESS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DUI

DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE



GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GRANT, RICKY LELAND

118 MEMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION



HEMPHILL, JUVON DUPREE

2165 ARNOLD ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HILL, IVAN JEROME

2310 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062550

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JOHNSON, JAMES RICKY

4905 ORCHARD DRIVE APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JOUBERT, ALLEN DALE

3264 TELETHS CHATTANOOOGA, 37145

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KELLY, BLAIR TYLER

1175 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



KNOWLES, ALAN COULTER

9401 KNOWLES CREEK TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

717 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE



LOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL

3422 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062616

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MASSENGALE, JOHN WAYNE

3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071536

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCCULLOUGH, SHAWN ALAN405 HAMILTON DR CHICKAMAGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARRISH, MARKITA SHANA2212 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPHINAZEE, DESTINY NICOLE1508 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED)ROBBINSON, CORDIARUS DEWAYNE602 MAPLE STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023923Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGROSS, NICHOLAS DARRELL2400 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SOLIZ, ALEX JESSE7511 S DENT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLETARVER, DEANGELO DEWAYNE130 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101371Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTTAYLOR, STEPHANIE RAE565 RANDOLPH LANE DECATUER, 37373Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVOP (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)VOP (MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH )POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVELAZQUES SANDOVAL, DENNY F1718 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071053Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWALKER, MALIK CANTRELL1216 ARLINGTON AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORWALTON, TONI JLISA1315 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWILLIAMS, TERRI M116 SUTTON AVE ROSSVILLE, 307418729Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)WILSON, HARLEY ANDREW3301 PINEWOOD AVE, APT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT