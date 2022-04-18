 Monday, April 18, 2022 59.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, April 18, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALVIDREZ, RUBEN 
34 TERRACE CHICO, 95926 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AUSTIN, SHAYRON 
642 W 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

COOPER, DERRICK 
437 WEST LOCUS ST CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DARLEY, PEGGY LYNN 
4905 ORCHARD DRIVE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR 
805 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FERRELL, JOSHUA DENOTA 
3216 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37413 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMPLE POSSESSION (COCAINE)

FLORES, ANTONIO TYRONE 
2350 SHALLOWFORD VILLLAGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FLORES-HERNANDEZ, PERLA Y 
3725 PEARLESS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GRANT, RICKY LELAND 
118 MEMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

HEMPHILL, JUVON DUPREE 
2165 ARNOLD ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, IVAN JEROME 
2310 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062550 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON, JAMES RICKY 
4905 ORCHARD DRIVE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JOUBERT, ALLEN DALE 
3264 TELETHS CHATTANOOOGA, 37145 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLY, BLAIR TYLER 
1175 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

KNOWLES, ALAN COULTER 
9401 KNOWLES CREEK TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
717 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

LOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL 
3422 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062616 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MASSENGALE, JOHN WAYNE 
3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071536 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCCULLOUGH, SHAWN ALAN 
405 HAMILTON DR CHICKAMAGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARRISH, MARKITA SHANA 
2212 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PHINAZEE, DESTINY NICOLE 
1508 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

ROBBINSON, CORDIARUS DEWAYNE 
602 MAPLE STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023923 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ROSS, NICHOLAS DARRELL 
2400 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SOLIZ, ALEX JESSE 
7511 S DENT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

TARVER, DEANGELO DEWAYNE 
130 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101371 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST

TAYLOR, STEPHANIE RAE 
565 RANDOLPH LANE DECATUER, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VOP (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
VOP (MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH )
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VELAZQUES SANDOVAL, DENNY F 
1718 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071053 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WALKER, MALIK CANTRELL 
1216 ARLINGTON AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

WALTON, TONI JLISA 
1315 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WILLIAMS, TERRI M 
116 SUTTON AVE ROSSVILLE, 307418729 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

WILSON, HARLEY ANDREW 
3301 PINEWOOD AVE, APT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT


April 18, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 17, 2022

Court Clerks Support Greg Beck For District 5

April 17, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Changes Boots For Nikes And Takes 2 More Pairs Before Fleeing Store; Man Follows Women To Their Airbnb And Asks To Join Them


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALVIDREZ, RUBEN 34 TERRACE CHICO, 95926 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges ... (click for more)

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry, Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean and Juvenile Court Clerk Gary Behler offered their support Greg Beck for District 5. "I am writing to lend my support for the ... (click for more)

The assistant manager at a store at 2288 Gunbarrel Road showed police security video footage of a white female wearing a white sweater and blue jeans change her boots with a new pair of Nike ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALVIDREZ, RUBEN 34 TERRACE CHICO, 95926 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) AUSTIN, SHAYRON 642 W 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank ASSAULT (SIMPLE) COOPER, DERRICK 437 WEST LOCUS ... (click for more)

Court Clerks Support Greg Beck For District 5

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry, Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean and Juvenile Court Clerk Gary Behler offered their support Greg Beck for District 5. "I am writing to lend my support for the re-election of former commissioner Gary Beck," said Mr. Henry. "Mr. Beck has proven to be a loyal and dedicated individual in both his personal and professional life. "Having known him ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Latino Vote

The Latino vote has been a hot commodity for both Republicans and Democrats. Both parties want the Latino vote and need the Latino vote, but which party aligns most to their values and culture? As a Latina since birth, here are some tips I recommend to capture the Latino vote. Tip #1: Don’t Pander A Latino knows when he or she is being pandered to. We can smell it from miles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hitler Was Homeless

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is expected to sign Senate Bill 1610 this week that could crack down on homeless encampments and roadside panhandling. An extension to the Equal Access to Public Property Act of 2012 introduces a $50 fine and/or doing community service for camping on public property. The bill has passed in both chambers of the Tennessee Legislature. The purpose of ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Withstand Late Rally By Birmingham

Sunday was a day of firsts for the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field. They created their first winning streak with their second-straight win over the Birmingham Barons. They won their first series by a 4-2 count and they’re over .500 for the first time as they improved to 5-4 with the 7-6 win. It was cool and overcast, but otherwise a perfect day for baseball. Both teams ... (click for more)

Tennessee Baseball Coach Out For 4 Games After Bumping Umpire; Vols Go On To Defeat Alabama, 15-4, Without Him

The NCAA has suspended the coach of top-ranked Tennessee baseball after he had a run-in with an umpire during a 9-2 win over Alabama on Saturday. Tony Vitello will miss four games. He can return for the game with Florida next Saturday. Frank Anderson, the Vols pitching coach, got a one-game suspension for the Sunday game with Alabama. Both coaches were tossed in the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors