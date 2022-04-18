April 18, 2022
Local artist and sculptor Cessna Decosimo is facing sexual battery and indecent exposure charges following action by the Hamilton County Grand Jury.
Decosimo, of 1427 Williams St., was charged ... (click for more)
A suspicious person was reported at the 404 Homes Apartments on Tunnel Boulevard.
A suspicious person was reported at the 404 Homes Apartments on Tunnel Boulevard.

Someone was reported to be inside an apartment that was vacant. Police spoke with a man who was in the vacant apartment. He told police he had permission to be in the unit. After speaking with the maintenance worker and property manager, it was clear to police that the man was not allowed to be in
A Red Bank patrol officer was on patrol At 11:09 p.m. on Saturday , and observed a woman screaming in the parking lot of Gas N’ Go on Dayton Boulevard.
Upon investigation, the officer discovered that someone had just broken into the Gas N’ Go and was running away from the scene. The suspect, a juvenile, was quickly located and detained.
After further investigation, officers
The Latino vote has been a hot commodity for both Republicans and Democrats. Both parties want the Latino vote and need the Latino vote, but which party aligns most to their values and culture? As a Latina since birth, here are some tips I recommend to capture the Latino vote.
Tip #1: Don’t Pander
A Latino knows when he or she is being pandered to. We can smell it from miles
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is expected to sign Senate Bill 1610 this week that could crack down on homeless encampments and roadside panhandling. An extension to the Equal Access to Public Property Act of 2012 introduces a $50 fine and/or doing community service for camping on public property. The bill has passed in both chambers of the Tennessee Legislature.
The purpose of
The best prospects in baseball take the form of athletes who are so comically superior to their peers that they appear to bludgeon opponents like late-game Kratos in the most recent God of War game. Chattanooga's Matt McLain might only be ranked in the 80s on national prospect lists, but the UCLA graduate and former first round pick looked like the best player in the sport on Easter.
Sunday was a day of firsts for the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field.
They created their first winning streak with their second-straight win over the Birmingham Barons. They won their first series by a 4-2 count and they’re over .500 for the first time as they improved to 5-4 with the 7-6 win.
It was cool and overcast, but otherwise a perfect day for baseball. Both teams