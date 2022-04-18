Joshua Stalyan Charged In Traffic Death Of Nicholas Becker

Joshua Haydan Stalyon has been charged in connection with the traffic death of 21-year-old Nicholas Jason Becker.

Stalyon, 20, was indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury on charges of reckless vehicular homicide and reckless driving in the Feb. 2 incident.

The victim died from an accident on Gadd Road. He was a passenger in a Jeep that wrecked.

At approximately 10:32 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 1300 block of Gadd Road.

A Jeep was traveling east in the 1300 block of Gadd Road approaching the intersection at Austin Road. As it neared the intersection another vehicle pulled onto the roadway.

To avoid a collision, the driver of the Jeep braked heavily and swerved to the right. The vehicle went off the roadway and came to rest after striking a tree. Both the driver and passenger in the Jeep were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS for injuries sustained in the crash.

Mr. Becker later succumbed to his injuries.

Nicholas Becker attended Hixson High School, and participated in sports throughout his life. His family said he enjoyed fishing, riding dirt bikes, bikes, Jeeps, and spending time with his friends and family.