Red Bank Gas Station Robbed Saturday Night

A Red Bank patrol officer was on patrol At 11:09 p.m. on Saturday, and observed a woman screaming in the parking lot of Gas N’ Go on Dayton Boulevard.

Upon investigation, the officer discovered that someone had just broken into the Gas N’ Go and was running away from the scene. The suspect, a juvenile, was quickly located and detained.

After further investigation, officers determined that the suspect had allegedly broken into Gas N’ Go and stole vape cartridges.

The stolen property was recovered and the suspect was arrested for burglary and theft under $1,000.