 Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


County Conveying Property To Collegedale Along Greenway

Monday, April 18, 2022 - by Gail Perry

Hamilton County has conveyed property at 5070 Ooltewah Ringgold Road to Collegedale after the city notified the county that it wished to renovate the property that is within the Wolftever Creek Greenway for public use. It is the former location of the Hamilton County Medic # 5 EMS Station. At the commission meeting Monday evening, the Collegedale Commission authorized the acceptance of the property.

 

Each year Collegedale leases land across the road from Swinyar Drive for the city’s July 4th Freedom Celebration.

This year it will be leased for the amount of $1 which will ensure the city’s insurance policy will cover the program.

 

At the meeting, authorization was also given for increasing the cost for professional engineering services to Cannon & Cannon, Inc. related to the Apison Pike sewer relocation project. Because it is taking longer than expected, an inspector needs to be there longer than planned. The amount of $133,685 was approved for the additional time. The city will be reimbursed for the cost that will originally be taken from the sewer fund.

 

The financial report for Collegedale from March is positive. It shows that at 75 percent through the fiscal year, the city has received over 100 percent of projected revenues, which Finance Manager Michelle Toro said was great news. This year, compared to last, almost $200,000 more has been received in local option sales tax and state shared sales tax. And the city has used just 69 percent of its estimated expenditures. That will change when the new garbage truck is paid for, which is half of the waste department’s total budget. She reported that the checking account is up at this time because of property taxes having been paid. And the city has been successful in selling surplus property from nearly every department.

 

To help generate revenue for the Collegedale airport, City Manager Wayon Hines told the commissioners that in the coming year’s budget, money will be included for catching up on maintenance such as cleaning, painting, making needed repairs and improvements such as repaving and replacing runway lights.

 

Commissioner Phil Garver asked for an update for honoring the late state Rep. Mike Carter. Collegedale has planned to name the intersection of Edgemon Road and Lee Highway for him, but the process is long to get it done, said the city manager.

 

Mayor Katie Lamb asked how to reply to emails asking when the police department will resume giving daily reports. She was told that they are available now on Instagram. On Facebook, the reports have been given in a “story” form versus posting reports every day. The department is looking at going back to the daily reports that citizens were accustomed to seeing.

 

 


April 19, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 18, 2022

County Conveying Property To Collegedale Along Greenway

April 18, 2022

Matt Hullander Is Winner Of County Mayor Straw Poll At Hamilton County Lincoln Day Dinner


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BONDS, ROZETTA D 1007 TUNELL BLVD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT UNDER 1000.00 ... (click for more)

Hamilton County has conveyed property at 5070 Ooltewah Ringgold Road to Collegedale after the city notified the county that it wished to renovate the property that is within the Wolftever Creek ... (click for more)

Matt Hullander was the winner of a county mayor straw poll at the Hamilton County Lincoln Day Dinner. Results were: Matt Hullander 168 Sabrena Smedley 137 Weston Wamp 79 (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BONDS, ROZETTA D 1007 TUNELL BLVD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT UNDER 1000.00 CARMAN, RHIANNON NICOLE 7901 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ASSAULT RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL ... (click for more)

County Conveying Property To Collegedale Along Greenway

Hamilton County has conveyed property at 5070 Ooltewah Ringgold Road to Collegedale after the city notified the county that it wished to renovate the property that is within the Wolftever Creek Greenway for public use. It is the former location of the Hamilton County Medic # 5 EMS Station. At the commission meeting Monday evening, the Collegedale Commission authorized the acceptance ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Latino Vote

The Latino vote has been a hot commodity for both Republicans and Democrats. Both parties want the Latino vote and need the Latino vote, but which party aligns most to their values and culture? As a Latina since birth, here are some tips I recommend to capture the Latino vote. Tip #1: Don’t Pander A Latino knows when he or she is being pandered to. We can smell it from miles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Two-Sided Coin

The conversation drifted to scrapbooks. Those of us old enough remember that scrapbooks chronicled our lives back in the day, filled with pictures and letters from friends and quotations we yearned to memorize. But today we keep pictures on our iPhones, we text rather than put a stamp on a thank-you note that was once kept and savored in our scrapbooks. Oh, how I long to see mine ... (click for more)

Sports

Matt McLain And Lookouts Take Scorching Bats To Mississippi

The best prospects in baseball take the form of athletes who are so comically superior to their peers that they appear to bludgeon opponents like late-game Kratos in the most recent God of War game. Chattanooga’s Matt McLain might only be ranked in the 80s on national prospect lists, but the UCLA graduate and former first round pick looked like the best player in the sport on Easter. ... (click for more)

Covenant's Kay Named USA South Rookie Of The Week

Following an impressive week, Covenant softball freshman Lauren Kay was named the USA South Rookie of the Week for the period ending on April 17, announced the conference on Monday. It is the second time this season that Kay has collected the award (Feb. 14). A freshman from Chattanooga, Tenn. (Chattanooga Christian), Kay batted .783 (18-for-23) with an OPS of 2.539 (.800 ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors