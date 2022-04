Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BONDS, ROZETTA D

1007 TUNELL BLVD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER 1000.00



CARMAN, RHIANNON NICOLE

7901 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY

1815 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041322

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY



COTMAN, MARGO RENE

1411 EAST 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ELLISON, JAMES DAVID

5806 GRASSHOPPER ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO



GRANT, JUDITH LYNNE

707 ASTOR LN EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



HERNANDEZ, CATIELEYA NMN

1514 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044201

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HICKS, EVETTE RENA

110 WEST OAK ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



JARRETT, DEADRIAN DESHAY

5814 TALLADEGA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT



JOYCE, PATRICIA A

11928 W KINGS LAKE RD KNOXVILLE, 37934

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER 1,000



LOPEZ, JAYVER

111 E 7TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS DRIVING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



MONK, ROBERT A

4621 WOODMORE VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

