Man, 65, Shot Early Saturday Morning On E. Third Street

A man, 65, suffered gunshot wounds early Saturday morning on East Third Street.
At approximately 12:23 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1400 block of East 3rd on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival to the area, officers located the victim attempting to leave in a vehicle. Officers confirmed that he was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and secured the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit learned that the victim was near the 1400 block of East 3rd Street when he was shot by another person.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.