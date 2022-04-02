Man, 65, Shot Early Saturday Morning On E. Third Street

A man, 65, suffered gunshot wounds early Saturday morning on East Third Street.

At approximately 12:23 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1400 block of East 3rd on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival to the area, officers located the victim attempting to leave in a vehicle. Officers confirmed that he was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit learned that the victim was near the 1400 block of East 3rd Street when he was shot by another person.