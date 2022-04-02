Man, 28, Is Seriously Injured After Falling Up To 100 Feet At Sunset Rock On Lookout Mountain

A 28-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he fell up to 100 feet at Sunset Rock on Lookout Mountain on Saturday night.

Officials of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue Service said they assisted Lookout Mountain Fire & Police Department to rescue the man "who fell 60-100 feet down a steep slope off-trail at Sunset Rock."

Officials said, "The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue Service was dispatched to Sunset Rock at 7:45 this evening for a report of a fall near the Bluff Trail. The patient was hiking in an unmarked area near the cliff line when he slipped and tumbled up to 100 feet down a steep slope; he received medical care on-site before he was carried out of the woods by responding teams."

He sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS. Captain

Brandon Powers said, “The teams on scene did a great job of coming together quickly to make a plan and execute that plan to get everyone out of the woods safely and efficiently.”

Agencies that reported to the scene led by Lookout Mountain Police & Fire, included National Park Service and Hamilton County EMS.