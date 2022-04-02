 Sunday, April 3, 2022 Weather

Man, 28, Is Seriously Injured After Falling Up To 100 Feet At Sunset Rock On Lookout Mountain

Saturday, April 2, 2022

A 28-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he fell up to 100 feet at Sunset Rock on Lookout Mountain on Saturday night.

Officials of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue Service said they assisted Lookout Mountain Fire & Police Department to rescue the man "who fell 60-100 feet down a steep slope off-trail at Sunset Rock."

Officials said, "The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue Service was dispatched to Sunset Rock at 7:45 this evening for a report of a fall near the Bluff Trail. The patient was hiking in an unmarked area near the cliff line when he slipped and tumbled up to 100 feet down a steep slope; he received medical care on-site before he was carried out of the woods by responding teams."

He sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS. Captain

Brandon Powers said, “The teams on scene did a great job of coming together quickly to make a plan and execute that plan to get everyone out of the woods safely and efficiently.”

Agencies that reported to the scene led by Lookout Mountain Police & Fire, included National Park Service and Hamilton County EMS.


April 3, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL 2302 CORRAL TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374212825 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BALES, ALLEN LABRON 2611 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 55 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Booked for Previous Charges

Police Blotter: Man Cleaning Gun Shoots Into Neighbor's Apartment; Woman Thinks Man Is In Her Tiny Closet

A woman in an apartment on East Brainerd Road called police and said a bullet had traveled through a wall into her bedroom. Police observed the bedroom, collected the fragment of the bullet and investigated the room for the trajectory of the bullet. The bullet came through her closet wall and in through her bedroom wall. The woman was not injured from the incident and police told

Opinion

The Good And The Great At UT

Being extremely passionate about a sports team often leads to annoyance for those that don't get it. VOL football fans have been down a very long and unstable road for many years now and we are now hoping Josh Heupel has brought some stability back to the VOL nation but it is still early on. I must say I like what I have seen and heard so far from the players and coaching staff.

Roy Exum: Legalize Pot Use

A few of my friends were sitting on the porch a few weeks back when one, rather casually, lit up a joint of marijuana. He was delighted to share it with another friend and we who don't partake of weed kidded them as they got a buzz. To me it was no different than the beer and whiskey that was also present and by nightfall had also created a buzz. In case you missed it the House

Sports

Dollander Goes Into The 9th; Lipscomb Homers And Doubles As Tennessee Takes 2nd Straight At Vanderbilt

Chase Dollander flirted with a no hitter, then he flirted with a complete game as Tennessee downed Vanderbilt for the second night in a row, 5-2, on Saturday night. Dollander, the Georgia Southern transfer, only had trouble in the seventh when Enrique Bradfield and Spencer Jones homered to pull the Commodores to within three runs. He was still in the game in the ninth, but

Vols Complete First Spring Scrimmage

Tennessee football held its first spring scrimmage with a live, two-hour session on Saturday morning at Haslam Field. It marked the end of the Volunteers' second week of spring ball and seventh practice. Tennessee was also in pads on Friday during a weekend in which the program welcomed over 300 individuals for its coaches clinic. Head coach Josh Heupel continues to see


